"Charging Extra for AC Is Insane" — Airbnb Customers Show Off $1,250/Night "Death Trap" Rental By Mustafa Gatollari Oct. 28 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

If you're spending $1,250 a night for an Airbnb, you'd probably expect the accommodations to be pretty decent, even if you were booking one in some of the most expensive cities in the world. Zurich, Switzerland, which is known to be one of the priciest places in the world to live, has a 5-star hotel stay at the Zurich Marriott that starts at around $352 a night.

So $1,250 a night for a house rental in a place in San Diego indicates that you'll probably get a decent place to live. Sure, it's an entire home, but it's also on Airbnb and costs around 4 times the amount of a really nice hotel per night.

Unfortunately for the party mentioned in TikToker @nldoty's who rented out the San Diego property in question, however, this wasn't the case, and the group ended up with an "Airbnb from hell," which was basically a haphazardly put-together house that seemed barely up to code and more akin to something Tyler Durden was living in, than a place someone would shell out a bunch of cash to actually live in.

The TikToker decided to share the story in response to folks who were asking about shoddy jobs landlords perform when tending to their tenants' needs. He said that while this isn't a story about a crumby landlord per se, it felt right to highlight just how bad of a host this Airbnb user was.

He uploaded the video during his actual stay at the Airbnb with his group, detailing that the 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom place was a "sorry excuse" for a home that sounds like an absolute nightmare to reside in. @nldoty said that while the listing mentioned that there were five bedrooms in the rental, this simply wasn't the case before taking viewers on a tour of the property.

According to the user, the building is currently being listed on Zillow for $5 million dollars, but he says that due to the odd way the 4,500 square foot home was partitioned, right down the middle so two different Airbnb groups could use it simultaneously, the fixtures and overall condition of the property, he says that it was worth probably a third of that price.

The first flaw that he points out is that one of the bedrooms was actually in the garage itself: there isn't any ventilation in the room, he says, cracking open a door and piece of sheet rock that separates it from where a car is parked, saying that the room smells like gasoline and that there's no way it can legally be considered a place for someone to sleep.

He goes on to add that while someone had originally planned to sleep there, one of the guests ultimately just opted to sleep on the couch instead. Next up was interview time of the guests, @nldoty said he could probably upload an hour video of everything wrong with the house, but instead asked each one of the folks in his group what their favorite "feature" of the home was.

The first guest wanted to show off the home's "reclining toilets." He jogs up the stairs, with @nldoty following behind, to show what he means, and after heading into a bathroom, he show's that the toilet's water tank isn't flush up against the wall. He pushes it back to show the lack of stability on the unit as he and @nldoty laugh at how awful it looks.

"That's definitely safe, no problems there, 10/10," he says sarcastically. The next guest shows her favorite feature of the home: the air conditioning setup. @nldoty says that while a lot of homes in the area don't have air conditioning this one does, but each room features its own AC unit, which is connected to a lock box, and if guests want to use the ACs, then they need to Venmo the host $25 per day, per room, in order to use them.

He locked the plugs of the air conditioners in a lockbox affixed with a lock that needed to have a key punched in. Presumably, guests will have to Venmo him the money to which they will be given the code to open the lockbox so that they can then plug them into the wall and adjust their climate accordingly.

Next up, another guest shows off the "removable shower handles" in the shower. She demonstrates how poorly affixed the handles are to the tiles of the shower unit and they pop off and on with relative ease.

@nldoty is then led by another person in his group back to the garage where they checked out the bedroom that isn't a bedroom. In it, he points out that despite there being a lamp in the room, it isn't plugged into anything because there aren't any outlets in the room to use.

There are also several weird placements of various fixtures throughout the home. The Airbnb host situated the beds in strange parts of the house: rooms feature several beds situated in the same room, or separated by a curtain tucked away in a basement. There is a full bathroom, however it's segmented in a hallway in three distinct stations: toilet in one outlet of the hallway, separated by wall, then shower in the other outlet, another wall separation, and then finally a sink.

Handy for folks who want to just use one aspect of the bathroom without having to worry about disturbing someone who just needs to shower or poo etc. @nldoty points out that there is mold in the downstairs shower unit and that the head takes around 12 1/2 minutes to get hot — he timed it to that exact amount.

Other weird things about the house: the oven doesn't work, there's a random Ralph's shopping cart in the garage, a light fixture in the bathroom dangling precariously on drywall screws, yet another bathroom without ventilation, and then a "mystery dobby door" that is locked, but appears to lead to a hollow-sounding wall that has a mirror facing one of the bedrooms.

At the end of the video, he also highlights a crazy safety hazard by one of the stairwells with one of the guests demonstrating how easy it is for someone to sneak behind a portion of the room the sit on a ledge which hangs above a very steep drop on a stairwell, which could result in serious bodily harm.

Oh, and if the host does charge for cleaning fees it doesn't look like they're putting it to very good use, as @nldoty shows the bottom of his feet at the end of the video, which are covered in what looks like soot and grime.

