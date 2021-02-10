'Airplane Repo' Underwent an Overhaul After Season 1 — Did the Narrator Change Too?

Season 1 of Airplane Repo premiered on Discovery Channel on Dec. 12, 2010, and it became an instant hit among fans.

The TV show chronicles a group of repossession agents who get the chance to teach a lesson to the elites and confiscate some of their most-prized belongings, such as their aircraft. Over the seasons, several narrators have been appointed to provide voiceover for the show. Here's what you should know about them.