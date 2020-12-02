Here's Where You've Heard (and Seen) the '12 Dates of Christmas' Narrator Before

12 Dates of Christmas might be the Christmas present we didn't know we needed, and viewers are already obsessed with the cast of eligible singles.

HBO Max recently released a new dating show that everyone's obsessed with, just in time for the holidays.

So, who is the narrator of 12 Dates of Christmas? Keep reading.

But while many are focused on the "absolutely unhinged" contestants on the series, fans are also dying to know who the 12 Dates of Christmas narrator is, especially since she offers extremely amusing commentary that keeps the show moving.

And while Natasha is no stranger to adding commentary on dating shows like this one, having already voiced some of the best reality series of 2020, it turns out that she's also been on HBO before. She's Issa's hilarious friend Kelli on Insecure, a show she's also a writer and supervising producer on.

She makes hilarious quips and punny comments, like, "Will they sleigh goodbye or live merrily ever after?"

The AV Club describes Natasha as a stand-in for viewers. "She's watching all of this while drinking wine and eating popcorn just like the rest of us," the outlet writes, "self-deprecatingly poking fun at her own love life."

The eight-episode HBO Max series is narrated by Natasha Rothwell, who reality television fans might recognize from her voice-over commentary on Netflix's shows Too Hot to Handle and The Circle.

Where have you seen or heard Natasha Rothwell before?

The 39-year-old Kansas native has been making a huge splash this year, but she's also appeared on the Emmy-nominated HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show, as well as in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, set to release later this year.

"After I moved to New York, I basically was working there as a high school theater teacher for like, four years," the classically trained actress told People over the summer about how she began her career. "And I was doing comedy by night and teacher by day, as this very weird superhero."

She went on to stress the importance of sharing stories of the Black experience in the Hollywood industry today. "I think so often there's a very narrow view of what people can accept as our stories, and I think it comes from the top down as far as what is allowed to see the light of day," she told the outlet.

"I want to continue to tell stories that are unique, that are diverse, and that can show us in lights that we haven't had shined on us," the 12 Dates of Christmas narrator continued. You can catch Natasha in the upcoming Baby Shark's Big Show! where she is set to play Mommy Shark, as well as a TV mini-series called The White Lotus.