Who Is Aishah Hasnie Married To? What the Fox News Anchor Has (and Hasn’t) Shared

Aishah Hasnie's faith, family history, and new Washington assignment have people looking closer at her life off-camera.

Fox News’s Aishah Hasnie is having a major moment in her career. Fox News Media announced that Aishah is now an anchor and White House correspondent for the network. Per the Fox News press release, she’ll anchor her own solo program on Saturdays starting in January and will also join the White House team covering the administration and national politics.

Aishah previously covered the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections while traveling on the campaign trail. With her profile rising, fans now want to know everything about her — including whether she’s married, how her faith shapes her work, and what her new White House role really looks like.

Is Aishah Hasnie married?

There is no verified public evidence that Aishah Hasnie is married. She has never publicly confirmed a husband, fiancé, or partner. Reports that label her as married usually rely on anonymous or unverified claims.

Aishah’s story starts far from the Fox News D.C. bureau. She was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and her family later immigrated to the United States with help from an uncle who served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy. She grew up in Bedford, Ind., and graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School in 2002, according to Times-Mail.

According to the Fox News press release, Hasnie landed her first full-time job as an investigative reporter and fill-in anchor at WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, Ind. Her investigation into voyeurism laws earned her an Emmy nomination and helped spark local legislation to close a legal loophole.

In 2011, she moved to WXIN-TV in Indianapolis. There, she continued her investigative work and anchored the station’s First at Four newscast. Her national break came in 2019, when Fox News Channel signed her as an overnight anchor and news correspondent in New York.

Aishah Hasnie’s Muslim faith plays a major role in her life.

Aishah talks openly about how her Muslim faith anchors her life and work. During an appearance on Conversations With Como, Aishah revealed that she prays throughout the day. “This is a high-pressure job, and I pray throughout the day. … And I will say little prayers for protection, and for God to just guide me,” she said. “You can lose yourself and your identity a little bit when you start to see yourself on TV.”

Her family’s immigration story and her close ties to Muslim communities also shaped how she experienced the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She told People that hearing about loved ones and friends’ relatives hiding from the Taliban left her “sick to [her] stomach,” underscoring how personally she feels the stakes of international coverage.