'How to Get Away With Murder' Actress Aja Naomi King's Boyfriend Is a Mystery

Congratulations are definitely in order for How to Get Away With Murder actress Aja Naomi King . The beauty announced to her fans on Thursday, March 11, 2021 that she has a bun in the oven! And while many celebrities prefer to take a more private approach when it comes to sharing baby news, Aja is over the moon to celebrate with her family and fans.

While the actress has been pretty quiet about her dating life, many people were surprised to learn that she’s with child. And while there is nothing wrong with opting for a private lifestyle, there is literally no evidence of her being in a relationship. With that said, fans want the lowdown on Aja’s boyfriend. Here’s the 4-1-1.

And nonetheless, fans are skeptical if Alfred is the father of her unborn child. In an Instagram post, Aja refers to her child as a “beautiful rainbow baby” and “Baby King" — as opposed to calling the baby by the last name of the father.

However, it has been a while since Aja and Alfred have posted about one another. So, it has left fans uncertain on whether they are still dating one another.

While neither star admitted to be dating one another, fans were only left to speculate based on rumors. Not to mention, the two even posted photos of one another on their respective Instagram pages, which fueled the fire.

And when it comes to finding out the identity of her main squeeze, it’s actually hard to say. HITC reports that rumors floated around about Aja being involved with fellow How to Get Away With Murder star Alfred Enoch in 2017.

If there is one celeb who knows how to keep things on the downlow, Aja takes the cake. While many people have always been interested in her love life, the star has done an incredible job over the years with keeping her personal life behind closed doors. And since she’s expecting, fans were hopeful that she would name her partner — but she has remained tight-lipped.

Aja has suffered two miscarriages in the past.

There’s no denying that the pain of suffering a miscarriage can take a toll on a women’s psyche. And while miscarriages are common— Planned Parenthood shares that 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage — women are just starting to feel comfortable talking about it. And Aja is no exception.

While fans were overjoyed to hear that she is expecting, it was even more special since we all learned that the star has suffered two miscarriages in the past. The star got candid via Instagram about her experience dealing with miscarriages. “I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it," she wrote.

"At first I wasn’t sure about sharing my experience because I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I can’t treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it’s a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it."

The actress also shared that she's had difficulty not being fearful throughout her pregnancy. “And I won’t lie, it’s been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy,” she explained. “To believe that it’s real and that this baby will be okay. That this beautiful gift will remain. But I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me.”