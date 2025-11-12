Everyone Is Talking About "Criminal" Singer Akon's Arrest — Why Was He Detained? Akon was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, on Nov. 7, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 12 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Afrobeats singer Akon was arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia, and his fans want to know more about the recording artist's Nov. 7, 2025, arrest. Akon, whose full name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, was detained by officers from the Chamblee Police Department.

According to WSBTV News, the "Sunny Day" singer was inside his Tesla Cybertruck near Roswell, Ga., back in September, and officers from the Roswell Police Department stopped to assist Akon with his dead battery. The arrest on Nov. 7 is related to the September incident.



What was Akon arrested for?

Akon was arrested over a bench warrant that was issued for his failure to appear for a suspended driver's license, per TMZ. When officers from the Roswell Police Department saw Akon stranded with his Tesla and a dead battery, they stopped and called the "Freedom" singer a tow truck. The police learned that the Tesla was uninsured after running the tags, and when Akon's driver's license was run, they learned that it was suspended way back in 2023.

A police report contained by the outlet also noted that a vape was found in the Cybertruck. "An illegal vape in the center console was seized during the inventory and submitted for destruction." The Grammy Award-nominated artist showed proof of insurance, and he was issued a citation. However, he failed to appear in court over the suspended license.

On Nov. 7, the Chamblee Police Department responded to a Flock camera alert at 11 a.m. for a white 2024 Tesla Cybertruck that was wanted by the Roswell Police Department. The Chamblee Police Department officers found Akon's Tesla parked on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Tint World. Akon was also standing nearby, per CBS News. He reportedly said that he was aware of the arrest warrant. Akon was handcuffed and placed under arrest. He was booked at the Smyrna City Jail, but he was released within six hours.

Akon was arrested in DeKalb County recently on a warrant out of Roswell. pic.twitter.com/z3KqRTSuDj — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 12, 2025

According to Page Six, Akon filed for joint legal custody and sole physical custody of his teenage daughter, Journey, following his wife, Tomeka Thiam, filing for divorce. The couple married 28 years ago, and Tomeka cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. However, the divorce filing noted that Akon has nine children, and only one is with Tomeka. The singer played coy about whether or not he is a polygamist while appearing on VladTV back in 2022.