Who remembers the 1997 comedy Buddy? Inspired by the real-life story of Gertrude Lintz, a 1920s socialite who raised monkeys as part of her family, the film followed rich girl animal lover Trudy (Rene Russo) and her pet gorilla Buddy.

Buddy wasn't Trudy's only domestic animal, though. She had a bevy of untraditional house pets — including chimpanzees. Her assistant Dick Croner (played by Alan Cumming) helped her raise these animals.

Now, more than 20 years later, Alan Cumming is asking for help to locate his former co-star.

No, no not Rene Russo — she's doing fine. But rather Tonka, the chimpanzee.