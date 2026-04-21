Alan Osmond Has Died at 76 — He Was One of the Oldest Living Members of the Famed Osmond Family "My brother has now stepped into the presence of our Father in Heaven with honor and peace." By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 21 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

On April 20, 2026, Alan Osmond, of the famous Osmond family and once a member of The Osmond Brothers band, died. He was 76 years old. But for those unfamiliar with this particular member of the large family, what was Alan Osmond's cause of death? His brother, Merrill Osmond, announced Alan's death in a Facebook post on April 21.

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In the post, Merrill wrote that he was with Alan two days before he died. He also said that, in Alan's final days, he was able to smile and even laugh with Merrill. Alan died surrounded by his family, which includes his wife and their eight children. As for his cause of death, that's what fans of the larger-than-life family want to know now.

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What was Alan Osmond's cause of death?

When Merrill shared his Facebook statement about Alan's death, he did not reveal an official cause of death. However, according to KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah, Alan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 40 years before his death. It was what forced him to retire from The Osmond Brothers. People diagnosed with MS generally do not die from the illness, per the Cleveland Clinic, and no official cause of death was released immediately after Alan died.

According to MS Trust, however, patients diagnosed with MS can experience complications related to pneumonia or sepsis. At the time of Alan's death, he had lived with MS for decades, and it sounds like he and his family suspected that the end was near since his wife and their eight sons were with him when he died, per KUTV.

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Merrill wrote in his Facebook statement, "Two days before my brother, Alan, passed, I was blessed to sit quietly with him. We talked as brothers do, heart to heart. He was struggling, but when I shared a joke or two, he found the strength to chuckle … and then he smiled."

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He added, "His creativity, his vision, and his deep understanding of the Savior's teachings were simply part of who he was. He lived it. He felt it. He shared it. He wanted me to tell you how much he loved you, and I believe that with all my heart."

How is Alan Osmond related to Donny and Marie Osmond?

The Osmond Brothers began as a band of four brothers, Alan, Merrill, Wayne, and Jay Osmond. It eventually transformed into The Osmonds to include other family members. Two of the more famous members of the family band are Donny and Marie Osmond, who went on to host their own variety show Donny & Marie.

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