We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
alayah-1579539643630.png
Source: Instagram

'The Bachelor's Alayah Does THIS to Try to Win Peter's Heart

By

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has just taken off, and one of the contestants we've got our eyes on is Alayah Benavidez. She's made it through the first couple of rose ceremonies safe, but host Chris Harrison alluded that this Texas native causes some intense drama this season.

"Something we've never had happen before on the show, the history of the show, happens to Alayah, so definitely someone to watch," he warns. Before we get into the real drama this season, who is Alayah?

She's a former pageant winner.

Like most girls on this season, Alayah is a former pageant winner. She was crowned Miss Texas in 2019 and competed for the Miss USA title that same year, though she didn't place.

According to her pageant bio, Alayah was also the founder of the Read the Way program, which "benefits local schools and literacy programs"  by "[encouraging] school children across the nation in reading, writing, and goal setting."