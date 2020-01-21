'The Bachelor's Alayah Does THIS to Try to Win Peter's Heart

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has just taken off, and one of the contestants we've got our eyes on is Alayah Benavidez. She's made it through the first couple of rose ceremonies safe, but host Chris Harrison alluded that this Texas native causes some intense drama this season.

"Something we've never had happen before on the show, the history of the show, happens to Alayah, so definitely someone to watch," he warns. Before we get into the real drama this season, who is Alayah?