Podcast Host Alex Bennett Is Apparently Pregnant, but Who Is She Dating?

Alex Bennett has been dating Harrison Fugman for less than six months, but they're already expecting together. By Joseph Allen Apr. 29 2024, Updated 11:11 a.m. ET

Although she's best known for hosting the Mean Girls podcast at Barstool Sports, Alex Bennett has created a prolific podcasting career for herself since she left the company. And, following her divorce, Alex also appears to have changed her last name back to Hodges.

As anyone who follows her on social media likely knows, though, those aren't the only developments that have been happening in Alex's life recently. She recently broke the news that she's pregnant, and following that announcement, many wanted to learn more about who she's dating. Here's what we know about her dating life.

Who is Alex Bennett dating?

Following her divorce from husband Graham Bennett, Alex is reportedly in a relationship Harrison Fugman, the CEO and co-founder of The Naked Market. The Naked Market is a food and snack conglomerate that is continuing to grow in large part through the acquisition of other snack brands. Alex and Harrison were apparently “set up by one of his investors," according to a source speaking with The New York Post.

They went Instagram official in December of 2023, and appear to have spent the holiday together as well. Alex and Harrison got together just a month after she announced her divorce from Graham. Alex and the billionaire heir had been together for four years before they called it quits in 2023.

When she announced her divorce on her podcast, Alex explained how scared she had been by the prospect of the split. "Divorce is a scary word," she said. "I couldn't say it. I remember back in May I couldn't say it. We never argued, we weren't fighting, we weren't mad, we weren't yelling. From January to April, he wanted to go back to Oklahoma and I was down. But after we made the decision, our future that once looked so clear looked a little different."

Alex more recently announced that she was pregnant.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Alex announced that she was expecting a child with Harrison, and that the child would be a girl. Following the news of the pregnancy, many naturally wanted to learn more about the man who would be her co-parent. It's unclear whether Harrison and Alex have any plans to get married, but it's clear that their intentions are to raise this kid together.

Following her pregnancy announcement, both friends and fans congratulated her on the news, and on an exciting new chapter. "Congratulations, Alex! Going to be the most beautiful little girl!!" one person wrote in the comments. "Congratulations !! Love your new podcast, I had stopped listening and following you because I just felt the Alex I had first started following was gone. Welcome back!! Anyways, so happy for you and happy for Kim!!" another added.