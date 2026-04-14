Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's Feud Is as Messy as You Might Expect It to Be The feud dates back more than a year, but Alix Earle has yet to explain what it's about. By Joseph Allen Updated April 14 2026, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you're not super online, you might not know who either Alex Cooper or Alix Earle is. They are both influencers, and Alix even used to podcast as part of Alex Cooper's network. Now, though, the two of them appear to be feuding, which is just as messy as you might expect.

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Alex Cooper, who hosts Call Her Daddy, was the latest to strike in the ongoing war of words between the two. Here's what we know about their feud and how it started.

Source: Mega

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What's up with the feud between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle?

While we don't know how deep the bad blood between the two of them runs, things started to heat up when Alix Earle reposted a TikTok calling the Call Her Daddy host an "ambulance chaser" and a "grim reaper" who begs celebrities to come on her podcast and share their traumatic stories. In response, Alex Cooper has now posted a video of her own in which she encourages Alix Earle to come on the pod.

"Alix Earle, hey girl, the passive aggressive reposts and the likes and commenting on things — I got to call you out here," she said in a TikTok posted on April 13. "You're going to need to get specific and just say what you got to say about me. There's no NDA, no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself." Basically, Alex was saying that Alix needed to get specific or stop badmouthing her.

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"What's the beef?" Alex continued. "Because I'm really tired of waking up and seeing you using this big drama to distract from other s--t going online for you. Not interested, I know what happened, and so do you." Effectively, Alex was suggesting that Alix was stirring up drama in order to distract people from other things happening in her life (namely, her reported relationship with Tom Brady).

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"Talk, unless the fake narrative that you're creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth, I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me," Alex added. The drama originally dates back to March of last year, when Alix's podcast Hot Mess was removed from Alex's Unwell Network two years after Alix became one of the first influencers to join the network.

Alix has remained mum on the details behind the decision to move off the network. She told WSJ. Magazine that the split "was, behind the scenes, a little bit of a hot mess." Alix's fans began to suggest that the lack of new episodes of the show was Alex's fault, but Alex disputed those rumors, saying that Unwell had nothing to do with the lack of episodes.