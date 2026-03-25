There's a Reason Why 'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Hosted the 'Hannah Montana' Reunion Alex Cooper is actually Miley Cyrus's next door neighbor. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 25 2026, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexandracooper

No one can really argue that Miley Cyrus, through Hannah Montana, helped shape a generation of kids. And when the Hannah Montana anniversary special aired 20 years after its original premiere date, the host had to reflect that. So, why did Alex Cooper, from the Call Her Daddy podcast, host the Hannah Montana reunion?

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Alex might be a top-tier celebrity for some, but to others, she is the host of a podcast with no experience hosting an event of this magnitude. It turns out, there were a few key reasons why Alex was called on to be the host of the reunion special. Miley even touched on those reasons during the special itself, in her own cheeky way.

Source: Disney Plus

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Why did Alex Cooper host the 'Hannah Montana' reunion?

Apparently, Alex was a Hannah Montana superfan from way back when. She was a teenager around the time the Disney Channel premiered the show, and, per Miley during the special, Alex was a big fan of hers because of Hannah Montana. She even joked that Alex moved in next door to her because Alex knew where Miley lives.

Miley also joked that it was "kinda creepy" that Alex moved in next door to her. She shared that Alex acted surprised that Miley lived there, but claimed Alex knew that because she had interviewed her at her home years before. Still, Miley thanked Alex for "being so insanely dedicated to Hannah Montana" and for hosting the reunion special.

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Alex shared details about being a fan of Hannah Montana in her Instagram Stories, so the fan-girling definitely checks out. "Growing up watching Hannah Montana religiously, going to the concerts, paying to be part of the fan club … this one hits different," Alex wrote in her Stories. She shared a photo of herself with her best friend at the premiere and added that they both got to live their "childhood dream."

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Why wasn't Emily Osment at the 'Hannah Montana' reunion?

While some Miley fans wondered why Alex was there as the host, others wondered why Emily Osment, who played the fictional Miley Stewart's BFF Lilly, was not there at the reunion special on Disney Plus. On the show, Lilly and Miley/Hannah were best friends, and Lilly was even let in on the Hannah Montana secret early on.

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Emily shared in an Instagram video that filming her show, George & Mandy's First Marriage, prevented her from attending the reunion event. But, she wrote in the caption of the post, Hannah Montana changed her life. She wrote that being on the show gave her an appreciation for acting in comedy and that it helped shape her as an actor.