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Starbucks Released a 'Hannah Montana' Drink, but Some Fans Aren't on Board

Starbucks stores are also playing a 'Hannah Montana'-inspired playlist in honor of the 20th anniversary.

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Published March 24 2026, 5:29 p.m. ET

Starbucks Has a Special Hannah Montana Drink on the Secret Menu
Source: Instagram / @starbucks

Fans of Hannah Montana are in for a treat. For the show's 20th anniversary, Disney+ is releasing a Hannah Montana Anniversary Special, which will include an intimate interview with Miley Cyrus.

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In honor of the special, Starbucks released a Hannah Montana-inspired drink on their secret menu. Some fans are taking issue with the drink ingredients, however, saying that it's not a very good representation of the beloved character.

Miley Cyrus wears a Hannah Montana shirt in front of the Hannah Montana Anniversary banner.
Source: MEGA
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What's in the 'Hannah Montana' drink at Starbucks?

The bright pink drink, called "Hannah's Secret Popstar Refresher," is a Grande Strawberry Acai Refresher with raspberry cold foam, two pumps of raspberry syrup, and no strawberry inclusions.

The message Starbucks sent to app users about the secret menu item describes the refresher as "a popstart-perfect drink."

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Hannah Montana fans are pointing out an issue with the refresher. Long-time viewers point out that Hannah Montana famously hated raspberries, which was a plot point in Season 1, Episode 25, "Smells Like Teen Sellout," per KTLA. Hannah got sick after a raspberry pie-eating contest and couldn't stand the fruit after the incident.

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After a fan pointed out the discrepancy on social media, Starbucks responded by saying, "Miley's made peace with raspberries 20 years later." While some fans are irked by the choice, others point out that it may be ironic.

One fan shared a screenshot of Disney's interactions with comments about the raspberry flavor choice. Disney Channel's Instagram account wrote, "The raspberry lore lives on!"

When @nimakasmai asked, "The lore that Hannah herself would be appalled by the raspberry flavor?" Starbucks replied, "Proof people change."

Disney+'s account added, "This completes the circle."

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How can I order the Hannah Montana drink at Starbucks?

Customers can order the drink straight from their Starbucks app until April 5, 2026. It won't be on menus in Starbucks stores, but you can request the ingredients of the drink when you order, given that the store you're at has all of the components.

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After April 5, 2026, the drink will no longer be featured on the Starbucks app. However, customers can always order the custom drink using the ingredient list for the Secret Popstar Refresher.

Starbucks stores will also be playing a Hannah Montana-inspired playlist on March 24 in honor of the anniversary special.

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