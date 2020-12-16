Why Are TikTok Stars Alex Guzman and Carlos Mena Feuding Online?

There's always a lot of drama going on among the influencers in the TikTok community, but it's rare for two former best friends to air out their issues online.

Teenagers Alex Guzman and Carlos Mena both rose to fame on TikTok and on Instagram. They often posted content together that showcased their friendship. But, it appears as if their relationship has soured, as the two are now putting one another on blast on Twitter.

What is going on with the Alex Guzman and Carlos Mena feud?