Why Are TikTok Stars Alex Guzman and Carlos Mena Feuding Online?By Shannon Raphael
There's always a lot of drama going on among the influencers in the TikTok community, but it's rare for two former best friends to air out their issues online.
Teenagers Alex Guzman and Carlos Mena both rose to fame on TikTok and on Instagram. They often posted content together that showcased their friendship. But, it appears as if their relationship has soured, as the two are now putting one another on blast on Twitter.
What is going on with the Alex Guzman and Carlos Mena feud?
Why are Alex Guzman and Carlos Mena feuding?
The drama first began when Alex posted a cryptic tweet on Dec. 14, that suggested he was having issues with a close friend. "Damn it really b the ones that u consider family," he wrote.
Fans later noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Carlos also appeared to call someone on Twitter and via his Instagram stories. "YOU IN MY BUSINESS ??? don't do dat," he wrote on Dec. 14.
On his Instagram stories, Carlos accused someone of spreading lies about him. "Damn... imagine believing some s--t that ain't even true," Carlos wrote, over a photo of himself laughing. "That's tuff."
While Alex didn't name anyone in his initial tweet, he soon made it clear who he was talking about the next day.
"Maaaaan I'm fr [for real] tired of childish behavior, instead of making TikToks how bout u unblock me & let's handle it fr," Alex wrote on Dec. 15, before tagging Carlos' Twitter handle.
For context, Carlos has been in a relationship with Destiny Marie (her last name is Salazar) since 2018. Alex has been friends with both Carlos and Des for quite some time.
Though the two were keeping the root of their drama private, Carlos later accused Alex of interfering in his relationship with Destiny.
"Childish behavior?" Carlos tweeted, in response to Alex's previous post. "You texted my girl s--t that's not even true.. You're all up in my business, your a-- is blocked for a reason."
It's unclear what exactly Alex said to Destiny, but it must have been effective. At this time, Destiny no longer follows her longtime beau on Instagram.
Their feud was far from over, however. Alex went on to share a screenshot of text messages allegedly exchanged between him and Carlos.
According to the screenshot, Carlos texted "Bro" and "LMAOO" to Alex. When Alex replied, "what happen," Carlos responded, "My ex just texted me." He then added, "Call me ASAP foo."
Alex captioned the exchange, "this you ?"
Unless the two are resolving their issues behind the scenes, it looks like this long-standing friendship might be over.
Did Des and Carlos Mena break up?
In addition to being in the throes of a friendship breakup, it looks like Carlos might be on the outs with his girlfriend. On Dec. 14, Destiny hinted at the drama between Carlos and Alex, and she lamented how she was "put in the middle."
"I'm always being put in the middle of things..." she wrote. "lmao I don't even know what to believe." After Alex shared his text messages with Carlos, Destiny tweeted that she wasn't going to get involved. "I just sit back and observe," she tweeted on Dec. 15.
She then retweeted two posts about respect and getting her feelings hurt. One read, "I automatically go silent when I hear something that hurt my feelings," and the other stated, "Me losing respect for you is worse than me being mad at u."
Des' friend and fellow influencer, Samantha Partida, posted her thoughts on the matter as well.
"Bro, how you gonna fumble the baddest b---h?!" she tweeted. "SMH."
Des replied, "This." to her friend's post.
While some followers initially suspected that the drama was all a prank, it appears as if these issues are all too real.