Climber Alex Honnold Climbs the World's Highest Peaks — Has His Net Worth Followed Suit?

It's not entirely accurate to say that one has to be entirely avoid of fear to be a successful adrenaline junkie; you just have to be capable of conquering that fear. For death-defying climber Alex Honnold, conquering fears and new heights is his bread and butter. The rock and mountain climber rocketed to fame after he free soloed the dangerous peak of El Capitan in 2017.

But one remarkable accomplishment wasn't enough for Alex; he was already thinking ahead to the next big climb and the next breath-stealing height. Netflix teamed up with Alex to plan a live stream of his efforts to climb Taipei 101, a skyscraper in Taiwan that was once the tallest in the world, soaring to 1,667 feet. Here's what we know about the net worth he has gained from reaching new heights and his big plans to conquer an old foe in 2026.

Here's what we know about climber Alex Honnold's net worth.

For most rock climbers, the sport is done for the love of the thrill alone. The same could be said for Alex, but thrills aren't the only things he's engendered from his death-defying stunts. Accordingly, he has earned an estimated net worth of around $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Now 40, Alex has been climbing since at least college. In an article about Alex dealing with rockfall during climbing, an old friend recalled what they learned of Alex when he was in college.

Renee Ross recalls, "A really shy kid named Alex was hanging around a lot at the gym. I heard he’d dropped out of college at Berkeley, only ate hardboiled eggs and Oreos, and that his dad had just died. He loved climbing, and he was clearly good at it" (via Climbing). And it's safe to say, two decades later, that "good" is an understatement.

With dozens of ascents under his belt, some close calls, and a record that makes him one of the most accomplished extreme free climbers in the world, Alex has made a name for himself.

Here's what we know about Alex Honnold's breathtaking Taipei 101 climb.

A net worth that is likely to continue to climb, if you'll pardon the pun, after he airs a climbing experience live on Netflix that promises to have every viewer's heart in their throats. That experience: Taipei 101, the soaring, 1,600-foot skyscraper in Taiwan that Alex has been wanting to conquer for years.

In an interview with Tudum, Alex was asked why he wants to climb Taipei 101, and why now. He responded, "Why not? Taipei 101 because it’s amazing, and it’s an incredible building. It’s possible, which a lot of skyscrapers aren’t — it’s uniquely suited for climbing."

Alex added, "Now, because it’s really hard to get permission to climb a building and I have permission, I have to take advantage of it and climb the building. Basically, it’s just rare to get this kind of opportunity, so you gotta jump when you can."

When asked about his first reaction to the suggestion of climbing Taipei 101, Alex mused, "I think I’ve always had curiosity about what it would feel like to climb a building this big. I’ve climbed tons of huge walls in the world but never something man-made like that."