Michael Gardner Followed in His Father's Footsteps, Both Lost to Climbing Accidents "Our hearts break for Colleen, who is in the heart break of experiencing the loss of her son," a family member wrote on Instagram. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 10 2024, 9:56 a.m. ET

Professional climber Michael Gardner was involved in a climbing accident on Oct. 7, 2024, which tragically led to his death at the age of 32. "We are deeply saddened to share that our dear friend and Arc'teryx Athlete Michael Gardner passed away while climbing Jannu East in the mountains of Nepal earlier this week," Arc'teryx, a climbing gear company that had been sponsoring Michael, wrote in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

According to E! News, Michael was descending the North Face of Jannu East mountain in Nepal, making his third attempt when the accident occurred. Standing over 24,500 feet tall, Jannu East is a much riskier climb compared to the ones he previously completed on Alaska's Cassin Ridge and the East Face of Mt. Hunter. Given Michael’s incredible skill, many are left wondering how this tragic accident happened. Here’s what we know so far.

What happened to Michael Gardner? Details on his climbing accident.

Source: Instagram/@michaelogardner Michael Gardner (left) climbing with Zach Snavely (right).

Many of the details surrounding Michael’s climbing accident have not yet been disclosed. However, according to Arc'teryx's post, Michael had been climbing with his longtime partner, Sam Hennessey, who was reported as "safe." While Michael’s passing is undoubtedly heartbreaking for those who knew and loved him, he died doing one of the things he loved most.

Michael "spent his childhood chasing his dad from the Tetons to Nepal, and everywhere in between," per Arc'teryx, and had been passionate about the sport until now. The post continued, "He was curious and loving. He had a smile and way about him that drew you in. He loved sharing knowledge and truly engaging in human interaction."

Michael wasn’t just a climber and "refused to be boxed in by any label," per Arc'teryx. Instead, his passions included being a "skateboarder, skier, climber, enthusiastic skijorer, writer, and mountain guide." Michael lived life to the fullest, excelling "at doing things fast." He would "light up rock walls and cross mountain peaks at blistering speed, with trusted partners he loved."

Michael Garner's father, George Gardner, also died in a climbing accident.

It seems Michael picked up his passion for climbing from his father, though tragically, he would meet a similar fate. Michael's father also died in a climbing accident at Grand Teton in 2008, when Michael was just 16. Instead of allowing that tragedy to instill fear in him, Michael used it as "a moment that reset the way he viewed the mountains and guided his trajectory ever since."

While Michael will forever be remembered for his courage and adventurous spirit, his family is naturally devastated by the loss. "As a family member to Michael, we thank you for honoring his accomplishments and incredible character. Our hearts break for Colleen, who is in the heartbreak of experiencing the loss of her son in the same tragedy of losing her husband. We love you, Michael!" a family member commented under Arc'teryx’s post.