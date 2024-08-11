Home > Entertainment 'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman Involved in Serious Bike Accident, Shares Hospital Photos "I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family." By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 11 2024, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Catfish host Nev Schulman is feeling extra grateful. The TV personality took to Instagram on August 10 to give fans an update after he got into a scary bike accident and ended up hospitalized.

Article continues below advertisement

"Monday was a day where I learned what “before the accident” really means," he wrote. "And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say — life can change in an instant."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Nev Schulman?

According to Nev, he went to pick up his son from school on bike and was hit by a truck. He never made it to his son's school and he was "alone on impact." "I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed," he shared. "My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS."

Nev went on to thank the team of health care providers at Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU, where he was treated. He also explained how many people with this injury "never walk again."

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward," Nev wrote. Nev also included touching photos and videos of his wife, Laura Perlongo, and three kids, hugging him in the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans showered Nev with get-well wishes following his bike accident.

As expected, his followers flooded his comment section with get-well wishes, and some even shared similar stories. "You are so fortunate to not be paralyzed, you will still have a long recovery road but you’ll get there! Sadly, my brother was hit by a car and broke his neck at C2 and wasn’t as fortune, he’s paralyzed from the neck down. It’s been a long long 18 months," one fan wrote.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Another added, "My stepdad broke his C5 and C6 too, he was immediately paralyzed and later passed away in the hospital. Grateful you got a second chance!"