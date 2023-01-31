Home > FYI Source: Twitter / @britneyjparks If You Get a Message on Facebook That Reads, "Look Who Died in an Accident," Do Not Open By Kelly Corbett Jan. 31 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

If you use Facebook, listen here. There is currently a major phishing scam making the rounds on the platform. And these scammers aren't here to play — they are really trying to targets users in the most vulnerable way. If you're tired or just quickly glossing over the site, you could easily fall for it. The scam appears to occur through Facebook messages or through the Facebook Messenger app. Here's what you should look out for.

Here's why you shouldn't open any messages on Facebook that read: "Look who died in an accident."

You have to be a pretty sick person to make up a lie that someone has died, but hey, these hackers have no qualms. The scam works like this: You receive a message from one of your Facebook friends, and in the preview, you can see the message starts with "Look who died." Of course, almost anyone would be curious to open a message like that. Who could it be? What happened? This sounds horrifying.

But here's why you can't open it. Because once you do, not only will you find out zero information about who died, you'll likely become a phishing victim. According to DataProt, once you open the message, you will be prompted to log in again and the scammers will be able to view your credentials and steal them. It's also likely that once you open the message, your computer will be infected with the malware and then proceed to send the same "Look who died" message to your Facebook friends using your account.

Basically, the scammer will have complete control of your account and can even change the password and lock you out of your own account.

What should you do if you get targeted?

If you fall for the message and get scammed, there are some steps you can take to help protect yourself. First, try reporting the message to Facebook as well as telling the friend who sent you the Facebook message that their account has been hacked. Furthermore, if you're not locked out of your Facebook account, quickly change your password so the hacker will be prompted to log in.

You can also head to your security settings and log out of any devices that you don't recognize. Plus, you can check which email addresses are linked to your account. If you see an unknown email address, delete it. Also, make sure to turn on two-factor authentication on your Facebook. That way you will be notified every time there is a suspicious login attempt on your account.

