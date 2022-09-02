Who Is Alex Moffat's Wife –– and Why Did He Leave 'SNL'?

Since August 2017, Alex has been married to comedian Caroline Rau. According to The Focus, she’s in charge of her own one-woman show called The Violet Hour.

Reports say that Alex and Caroline met back in 2012 during a Velveeta commercial audition, per Hollywood Mask, and began dating afterward. In March 2016, they were engaged.

So, who is Caroline? Well, it’s tough to keep up with her on social media as she doesn't appear to have any known public profiles, but she does have an Instagram account dedicated to the alter ego of her fictional one-woman-show character Winnifred Coombe.