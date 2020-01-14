Alexa Papigiotis From 'Meet the Frasers' Is as Boisterous as Her Psychic Boyfriend

After seeing a trailer for the new reality show Meet the Frasers, we thought we had stumbled onto a Long Island Medium spin-off — but instead of New York, you have Rhode Island, and instead of Theresa Caputo, you have Matt Fraser.

The E! series follows the purported psychic medium and his extended family as they essentially try to cash in on his gift. But the cast member we’re most curious about is Matt’s girlfriend, Alexa Papigiotis. How did these two very loud personalities find each other? Here’s what we’ve learned.