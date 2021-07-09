Fans Are Praising Alexis Skyy For Being Open About Her Plastic Surgery Procedures

Fans Are Praising Alexis Skyy For Being Open About Her Plastic Surgery ProceduresBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 9 2021, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Getting plastic surgery is standard practice for many celebrities. With a growing fascination with everything from Brazilian butt lifts (BBL) to breast implants, Hollywood’s elite has no problem spending serious coin on enhancing their bodies.
Most celebs aren't open about getting work done, but there are a few who tell it like it is. And reality star Alexis Skyy is one of them.
The ex-girlfriend of rapper Fetty Wap and reality star has garnered plenty of fans during her career. While many people have mixed feelings about the appearance of her body, she continues to take it all in stride. With a recent procedure under her belt, fans are wondering how Alexis looked before surgery. Read on to get your answer.
Alexis Skyy once had a slim figure before getting plastic surgery.
Having a curvaceous body is a goal many women aspire to achieve. Alexis frequently shares how she always wanted a curvier figure.
"I got my hips done, so it could make an illusion to give me hips," Alexis told fans on Instagram Live. "I always wanted to be curvy."
While images of how Alexis looked pre-surgery are not on her social media pages, fans have been able to see how she looked in the past.
Thanks to an old YouTube video, fans have been able to see that Alexis once had slim body shape. In the video, the reality star can be seen attempting to twerk, which brings attention to her once small derriere and average-sized bust.
While it can be argued that diet and exercise can bring almost any body image goal to life, some people prefer to get an easy fix. And Alexis has no regrets about going under the knife.
Fans are proud of Alexis being open about getting plastic surgery.
On July 8, 2021, Alexis shared a new video of her body while wearing a blue bikini. And while she has been working a curvier look for a few years, it appears that she’s had even more work done.
“New body, I just lost some weight,” she captioned the video.
Alexis is clearly happy with her new appearance, and fans respect her for being so honest. After all, you won’t find too many celebrities that are open about getting work done.
Even with being an advocate for plastic surgery, Alexis has also been open about uplifting women and telling them that real beauty comes from the heart — not your appearance.
"At the end of the day, I want you guys to know though surgery and all that stuff does not make you beautiful," Alexis said on Instagram Live. "What makes you beautiful, in here [your heart] at the end of the day. It doesn't matter if you don't have a big a--. It doesn't matter if you don't have big breasts. Everybody has their own beauty."
Although fans have been criticizing her appearance, what matters is what Alexis feels about herself. Whether plastic surgery is your thing or not, all women — and people in general — should be able to feel confident about themselves.