Alexis Skyy and Akbar V Have Beef Over Disrespectful Remarks About Alexis's Young Daughter

Alexis Skyy and Akbar V Have Beef Over Disrespectful Remarks About Alexis's Young DaughterBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 1 2021, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Kids should always be off-limits.
We can all agree that some things should remain off of social media. And since celebrities always have targets on their back, bringing their issues to social platforms will only make things worse — and potentially ruin their brands. And Love & Hip Hop stars Alexis Skyy and Akbar V are currently going back and forth via social media.
It’s not uncommon for celebs to get into spats with one another, but things always take a turn once children are mentioned. So, once Akbar V decided to bring up Alexis’s daughter Alaiya in their argument, their feud went from bad to worse. Not to mention, many are now wondering about Alaiya's health.
What exactly happened to Alexis Skyy’s daughter? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
Alexis Skyy’s daughter has hydrocephalus — a medical condition that affects the brain.
Being a parent is not an easy job. And when you have a child that has been diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition, it can make things a bit more difficult.
Reality star Alexis Skyy knows this all too well. TMZ reports that the Alexis's daughter, Alaiya, had to undergo brain surgery in 2019. Alaiya was born three months premature, weighing only 1 pound.
Premature babies can have a slew of health problems, and the earlier your baby is born, the higher the risk of complications — per the Mayo Clinic.
Alaiya has a health condition called hydrocephalus, which causes a buildup of fluid in the brain. The operation was done to fix a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps to drain blood and fluid.
Alexis previously shared on social media that the tot had to undergo multiple surgeries within her first year of birth, but Alaiya is a fighter. She seems to be doing pretty well health-wise and is growing up beautifully.
Alexis Skyy and rapper Akbar V have beef because the femcee made disrespectful comments about Alaiya.
Bringing up someone’s child in the midst of an argument is something many believe should be off-limits.
Unfortunately, rapper Akbar V decided to play that card in the middle of her argument with Alexis. And as you can expect, social media is in a frenzy.
The beef all started because Alexis, model Lira Galore, and Akbar almost got into a fight outside of a club in Philadelphia. And once Akbar took to social media to share her sentiments about the situation, both Alexis and Lira clapped back saying that she is simply looking for attention.
However, things got heated once Akbar spoke about Alaiya in her rant.
"Your daughter is r------d because of you," Akbar said on her Instagram Live. "Tell the truth. You had cocaine in your system. And then when I take it to this next level, everybody want to say, 'Akbar you wrong.'"
Akbar believes that Alexis previously talked about Akbar's children, so Akbar decided to do the same.
Alexis also took to Instagram Live to respond to Akbar’s allegations.
“What you not going to do is talk about that little girl,” she said. “I would die for her. If I have to lose my life, I will lose my life over that girl.”
Tensions are high, but it’s never OK to speak on anyone’s child. And the same goes for Alexis, even though social media belives that Alexis never mentioned Akbar's children — although it is possible that the star spoke about Akbar's kids without our knowledge.
Although Akbar had a right to speak about her issues with Alexis, she could have done so without mentioning Alaiya.
There is no telling if these ladies will be able to bury the hatchet, but we can say that the drama is far from over.