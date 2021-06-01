Alexis Skyy and Akbar V Have Beef Over Disrespectful Remarks About Alexis's Young Daughter

We can all agree that some things should remain off of social media. And since celebrities always have targets on their back, bringing their issues to social platforms will only make things worse — and potentially ruin their brands. And Love & Hip Hop stars Alexis Skyy and Akbar V are currently going back and forth via social media.

What exactly happened to Alexis Skyy’s daughter? Read on as we fill in the blanks.

It’s not uncommon for celebs to get into spats with one another, but things always take a turn once children are mentioned. So, once Akbar V decided to bring up Alexis’s daughter Alaiya in their argument, their feud went from bad to worse. Not to mention, many are now wondering about Alaiya's health.

Alexis previously shared on social media that the tot had to undergo multiple surgeries within her first year of birth, but Alaiya is a fighter. She seems to be doing pretty well health-wise and is growing up beautifully.

Alaiya has a health condition called hydrocephalus, which causes a buildup of fluid in the brain. The operation was done to fix a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps to drain blood and fluid.

Premature babies can have a slew of health problems, and the earlier your baby is born, the higher the risk of complications — per the Mayo Clinic .

Reality star Alexis Skyy knows this all too well. TMZ reports that the Alexis's daughter, Alaiya, had to undergo brain surgery in 2019. Alaiya was born three months premature, weighing only 1 pound.

Being a parent is not an easy job. And when you have a child that has been diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition, it can make things a bit more difficult.

Alexis Skyy and rapper Akbar V have beef because the femcee made disrespectful comments about Alaiya.

Bringing up someone’s child in the midst of an argument is something many believe should be off-limits.

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, rapper Akbar V decided to play that card in the middle of her argument with Alexis. And as you can expect, social media is in a frenzy. The beef all started because Alexis, model Lira Galore, and Akbar almost got into a fight outside of a club in Philadelphia. And once Akbar took to social media to share her sentiments about the situation, both Alexis and Lira clapped back saying that she is simply looking for attention.

However, things got heated once Akbar spoke about Alaiya in her rant. "Your daughter is r------d because of you," Akbar said on her Instagram Live. "Tell the truth. You had cocaine in your system. And then when I take it to this next level, everybody want to say, 'Akbar you wrong.'" Akbar believes that Alexis previously talked about Akbar's children, so Akbar decided to do the same.

Akbar V was definitely out of line for talking about Alexis Skyy daughter BUT Alexis was definitely wrong for even bringing kids into adult beef! Alexis said her and Akbar need to be focused on their kids. Knowing this will trigger Akbar becuz she don’t have custody of her kids. — Female Rap Game (@FemaleRapGame) June 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

akbar v talking about alexis skyy baby while simultaneously having supervised visitation with the state to see hers is....interesting 😭 — Lea Bee 🐝 (@KyDollahSignn) June 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

I’m posting these videos of what @alexisskyyyyyy really said!! Because one thing I don’t play about is kids!! And people lying about shit that public record!!! pic.twitter.com/VhMlFoqA5X — Yellowafrikan (@RAWR_IAMJOY) June 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

Alexis also took to Instagram Live to respond to Akbar’s allegations. “What you not going to do is talk about that little girl,” she said. “I would die for her. If I have to lose my life, I will lose my life over that girl.” Tensions are high, but it’s never OK to speak on anyone’s child. And the same goes for Alexis, even though social media belives that Alexis never mentioned Akbar's children — although it is possible that the star spoke about Akbar's kids without our knowledge.