Agricultural Entrepreneur Alfie Oakes Is Married to His Job — Is He Married in Real Life?

"Teaching children about healthy food is really rewarding." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Nov. 8 2024, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Alfie Oakes

Depending on what you believe in or who you support politically, Alfie Oakes could be considered a controversial figure. He is one of the wealthiest people in Southwest Florida by way of his agricultural business pursuits. His company Oakes Farms has a "diversified portfolio of services that reach a global market and include farming, packing, shipping, retail markets as well as food service and seafood distribution," per its website.

Alfie is also an outspoken Trump supporter who wrote in a Facebook post that the COVID-19 pandemic was part of some mysterious "programming." He also said the Black Lives Matter movement is a hoax and described George Floyd as a "disgraceful career criminal." When he's not writing long-winded missives on social media, Alfie spends time with his family. Here's what we know about the married father of three.

Alfie Oakes is married to a former employee.

According to the Naples Daily News, Alfie met his wife, Deanne Dilger Oakes, when she was a cashier at Hancock Farm Market. He opened that store in 1986 at the age of 18. The couple went on to have three children, Dain, Kyle, and Hannah, who are all featured prominently on both of their Facebook pages.

Not much is known about Deanne apart from what is visible on her Facebook page. Unlike her boisterous husband, she appears to avoid the limelight. Most of the photos she shares are of trips taken with Alfie and their kids. They appear to favor a beach trip more than anything else. Politically speaking, we can't say for sure where Deanne falls, but she has publicly shared at least one image of the American flag and follows the Tucker Carlson Tonight Facebook group.

Alfie Oakes has said he wants to be a better person.

In March 2016, the Naples Daily News profiled Alfie in a piece that focused on how he grew his business. While chatting with Alfie, he was in the middle of teaching a group of elementary school children all about the proper way to pick peppers. The kids were on a field trip at Seed to Table, Alfie's supermarket, and were blown away by what they were learning. "Teaching children about healthy food is really rewarding," he told the outlet.

Back then, he was working 16-hour days at Oakes Farms, four of which were spent giving tours to schoolchildren. When he was a little older than these kids, Alfie was helping his dad sell produce out of the back of his truck. By the time he was 21, he earned nearly $1 million by purchasing cheat tomatoes in Honduras and selling them for profit in the United States. He did the same thing again with cucumbers in Punta Gorda. Still, he dreamed of having his own land in Florida.

In 1994, Alfie achieved this dream when he opened up the Oakes Farms store in Naples, Fla. For years, he worked seven days a week and eventually partnered up with his father, who opened up an organic farm called Food and Thought in 2004. Alfie's father passed away in February 2013 and after seeing 2,000 people attend his funeral, the Oakes Farms entrepreneur changed his thinking. He saw how many employees thought of his dad as a family member.