Businessman and Political Influencer Alfie Oakes Has a Sizable Net Worth

Every time you think about the vast sums of money that the world's most famous people accumulate, you should remember that for every famous millionaire, there are a bunch who are a little more obscure. Alfie Oakes isn't a total unknown, per se, but he is a pretty wealthy businessman who has only made his name known in recent years, largely thanks to his political activities.

Following news that Alfie is being sued for $2.8 million in unpaid loans, many naturally started to wonder exactly what Alfie's net worth is. Here's what we know.

What is Alfie Oakes's net worth?

Alfie Oakes is a businessman who is the owner of Oakes Farms, an agribusiness that operates out of Southwest Florida. The business produces, packages, and sells fruits, vegetables, and other produce. Estimates of Alfie's net worth vary, but some put it as high as $400 million, in large part thanks to his business and various government contracts that he was awarded during the Trump administration, which he has vocally supported.

Alfie Oakes Businessman and political influencer Net worth: $400 million Alfie Oakes is a farmer and businessman based out of Southwest Florida. He made his fortune through his agricultural business, which he got into thanks to his family, but has also become an outspoken political activist in recent years on behalf of right-wing causes. He is also an ambassador for Turning Point USA. Birthdate: June 16, 1968 Birthplace: Delaware City, Del. Birth Name: Francis Alfred Oakes

In addition to his business success, Alfie has also been hugely politically engaged and organized more than 100 people to travel to the Capitol for the Jan. 6 insurrection. He has spoken positively about the events of that day since and also served as a state committeeman in Florida from 2020 to 2024 before he was disqualified from seeking another term in that office.

Alfie is currently being sued for unpaid loans.

In spite of what appears to be a significant fortune, Alfie is currently facing a lawsuit for $2.8 million in unpaid loans. According to reporting from NBC-2, Alfie took out a loan from Farm Credit of Florida for $4.5 million and still owes more than half of that balance. In 2019, Alfie guaranteed that his company would pay the balance of the loans he took out, but in May of this year, he gave a forbearance saying that the companies would fail to pay the full sum.

The lawsuit explained that if the loans were not paid in full by Aug. 30, 2024, then the Farm Credit Association had the right to take his property. There also appears to have been a raid on Oakes Farms, but it's unclear at this time if those two events are connected.