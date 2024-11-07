Home > Television > Reality TV > American Pickers Death Hoaxes and Career Rumors Have Caused Fans to Wonder if Danielle Is Still a Part of 'American Pickers' Is the Queen of Rust staying on for Season 26? By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 7 2024, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: history channel

Following the tragic passing of Frank Fritz, American Pickers fans can't handle another shakeup to the cast of their favorite show — and with a whole host of unsavory rumors swirling around "Queen of Rust" Danielle Colby, many were afraid that that's exactly what would be happening.

Danielle's evolution on the show has been entertaining for fans to watch, and they've grown attached to the picker. And now, after a brief departure from the show back in Season 23 and a recent death hoax, viewers want to know if they can expect to see more of her in Season 26. Here's what we know so far.

Source: Danielle colby website

Is Danielle Colby still on 'American Pickers'?

Loyal American Pickers fans, fear not — Queen of Rust Danielle Colby is still starring on the series as of Season 26! To the excitement of her social media followers, Danielle shared a confirmation via Instagram back on Oct. 9: "All new American Pickers tonight, see you there." And while fans were saddened by Frank's absence, they were excited that Danielle would be returning.

Of course, her bio is still up on the network's official website, which is another major indication that she won't be going anywhere anytime soon: "Danielle Colby is a lover and collector of all things vintage. ... She continues to unearth forgotten histories of people and objects from all over the world. Danielle is drawn to anything that tells a story!" For her part, she seems excited to be back on the show, even though the road to Season 26 was paved with complications.

Danielle was the subject of a recent death hoax.

Following Frank Fritz's death, it's hard to believe that someone would take it upon themselves to spread a death hoax about one of his co-stars and friends, but unfortunately, that's exactly what happened earlier this year. Rumors began to circulate that something tragic had happened to Danielle, with headlines claiming she had been the victim of an accident resulting in her death.

She was quick to dispel the insensitive rumors, slamming the perpetuators on Instagram with a quote from Mark Twain: "The report of my death was an exaggeration." She continued, "Also, please use a better f--king photo when I do actually die."