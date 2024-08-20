Home > Entertainment "Are You Alive and Well?" — Fans Concerned After Alicia Silverstone Appears to Eat Toxic Plant Alicia Silverstone is believed to have eaten a toxic plant called the Jerusalem cherry, and now her fans are concerned about her health. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 20 2024, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @aliciasilverstone

On Monday, August 19, actress Alicia Silverstone took to TikTok and offered fans a peek into her recent trip to England. In the clip, the Clueless star is seen snacking on a tomato-like fruit, which has raised concerns among her fans.

As it turns out, many of her followers believe she may have eaten a toxic plant called the Jerusalem cherry. Keep reading for all the details.

Fans are concerned after Alicia Silverstone seemingly ate a Jerusalem cherry.

In the video, Alicia tells her followers, "I've just discovered something and I can't figure out what it is and I need your help." She then holds the fruit up to the camera and explains, "I've just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether it was a tomato or not."

Alicia quickly clarifies that it's "definitely not" a tomato, pointing out the plant's distinctive leaves as she pans the camera around for a better view.

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔 ♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone

As she takes another bite of the tomato-like fruit, the Baby-Sitters Club star admits she wasn't sure if she was supposed to eat it and describes the taste as peppery. Though the video was posted less than a day ago, it has already racked up over 1.4 million views. The comment section is buzzing with guesses about the plant's identity, with many suggesting it might be a Jerusalem cherry.

"Jerusalem Cherry … those are actually poisonous berries," one TikTok user wrote. "Hope you're feeling OK!" Another fan urged Alicia to give an update: "WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!"