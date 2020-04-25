Alinity Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction on Twitch, But She's Stilled Not Banned

Alinity Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction on Twitch, But She's Stilled Not BannedBy Anna Quintana
Updated
Controversial Twitch streamer Alinity is in trouble again, but this time it seems the gamer's violation was completely unintentional.
According to The Gamer, Alinity Divine (real name: Natalia Mogollon) flashed her viewers on Twitch while playing a game of Just Dance. It appears that while attempting to remove a pillow from under her shirt, Alinity bared her breast on the camera prompting her to quickly react and mouth, "Oh my god" over and over again.
Alinity deleted the flashing video, but the wardrobe malfunction still went viral.
Alinity was clearly shocked by the incident and attempted to take it down before it went viral, but it was too left. On social media, however, many came to her defense, while others called out Alinity for her repeated offenses.
(We made the decision to not share the video of the wardrobe malfunction on this website to respect Alinity's privacy).
"OK what? Tthis Alinity b---h can abuse her cat, moon the steam and now flash her titties with no repercussions but actually amazing artists have even an outline of a boob and they get banned? explain that to me," one Twitch user tweeted. Another agreed, adding, "I want a dude to accidentally flash his nutsack on stream and see if he gets the Alinity Treatment."
A third chimed, "Ah the ol' Alinity one two, throw a kitty and flash a titty. Classic."
Alinity has broken the rules on Twitch before...
According to the Twitch Terms of Service guidelines, full or partial nudity is prohibited. However, this is not the first time Alinity has gotten away with showing some skin on the streaming platform.
Last October, Alinity's underwear was clearly visible while playing a game on Halloween.
Then there was Alinity's animal abuse incident when she was captured picking up her cat Milo and throwing him over her head.
She released a statement at the time of the incident, tweeting, "Hey everyone, I understand the concern and I am sorry for my lapses in judgment. I shouldn’t have gotten frustrated with Milo, but I dropped him on the floor behind my chair.” Adding, “I'm not that strong.”
She went on to respond to fellow Twitch users who wanted to report her to animal protection services. "I also understand the desire to report me to pet authorities and encourage anyone to do so if they feel pets are being mistreated, by anyone, anywhere," she tried to explain. "My animals are well loved, and live in a warm and caring home, and I will comply with any authority that seeks to validate this."
Alinity continued, “I think a lot of people are doing this because they believe they are doing the right thing, so no salt. I don’t pretend to be perfect, and I will always try to do better, and improve myself.”
Twitch users started a petition to get Alinity banned.
A Change.org petition was started called “Ban Alinity on Twitch.” Currently boasting more than 50,000 signatures, the petition points out that this is not the social media user’s first offense when it comes to alleged animal abuse.
Last year, Alinity was filmed in previous Twitch videos feeding her cat vodka and kicking her dog.
Unfortunately, Twitch did not ban Alinity and she continues to be quite popular on Twitch, with over 1 million followers and counting. On Instagram, she boasts over 300K followers.
Now, only time will tell if her latest transgression will get her removed from Twitch for good. We wouldn't hold our breath...