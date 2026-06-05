Alix Earle's "Extremely Thin" Bikini Body Gets Community Note Warning Her IG Followers "This image depicts an extremely thin body type that may not be realistic, attainable, or healthy for most people." By Ivy Griffith Published June 5 2026, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being an influencer or content creator means that you're constantly under scrutiny. This means that everything is under the microscope, from the associations you have and the events you attend, right on down to the ethics of the beauty products you use or the brands you promote. People often lose sight of the fact that there's a real person behind the content brand.

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For influencer and model Alix Earle, she was at the center of an online firestorm after a photo she shared to Instagram prompted a surprising user-generated community note concerning her body type. Here's what was said and why it caused so much controversy.

Source: Instagram

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Alix Earle's body type rates a community note on Instagram.

On June 3, 2026, Alix took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot. In the photo, she's posing fairly straightforward, and her hip bones are visible, along with her ribs. It's a photo that looks fairly in line with others she has shared throughout the years. But a follower used the "community notes" feature to make a comment that many found surprising.

The user wrote, "This image depicts an extremely thin body type that may not be realistic, attainable, or healthy for most people. Research has found that exposure to highly idealized body images on social media can contribute to body dissatisfaction, unhealthy comparisons, and unrealistic appearance expectations among young people, especially young girls." And they linked to a study titled, "Social Media Effects Regarding Eating Disorders and Body Image in Young Adolescents."

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There was an immediate reaction from followers, who seem split over the note's presence. Many praised the note for providing information that may be comforting to younger or struggling followers who might see Alix's slim body and feel bad about themselves by comparison.

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How much does Alix Earle weigh?

One user even wrote, "I’ve lost hope for normalcy in female body portrayal." Another added, "I’m all for skinny but this is terrifying me. The bones." And another said, "I hope you're okay."

But others called out the critics, with one user writing, "hey so if you’re thinking about commenting and its not: nice, supportive, or encouraging…you should maybe think about keeping it to yourself. bodies should not be commented on and you shouldn’t feel comfortable enough to leave a comment that puts someone down. try focusing on yourself and what you can do to be a better person and spread more love. hope this helps!"

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Others pointed out that the community note seems harsh, and that it might spark insecurities in Alix or other people who might naturally have a very slim body type. There was even a brief debate over how much Alix weighs. But that, of course, is arguably no one's business but hers.

But, ultimately, people seem to mostly agree on one thing; no one should feel bad about their body. Whether they blame Alix for making others feel bad, or blame those who keep talking about bodies at all, everyone seems a little tired about the struggle to feel good in your own skin.