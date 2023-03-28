Home > Television > Reality TV > All American Source: The CW 'All American: Homecoming' Season 2 Has Wrapped — When Will Season 3 Air? By Tatayana Yomary Mar. 28 2023, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of All American: Homecoming. And just like that, All American: Homecoming Season 2 has officially ended. It has been quite the journey for Bringston University student Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya). The tennis star first struggled to find her footing on her team, dealt with a breakup with her high school sweetheart, and found herself at odds with her teammates.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Simone has transformed into a well-rounded student, received Thea’s (Camille Hyde) blessing to lead the team, and has even earned her letters as a sister in the sorority Phi Kappa Zeta. Viewers are excited to see the next chapter in Simone’s collegiate life unfold. So, when will All American: Homecoming Season 3 air? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: The CW

Article continues below advertisement

The CW hasn't renewed ‘All American: Homecoming’ for Season 3 yet.

Bad news, All American: Homecoming fans! Although Season 2 has officially come to a close, details about Season 3 have yet to be disclosed to the public.

The CW network, cast members, and producers have been tight-lipped about a new season. Not to mention, Rhoyle Ivy King recently shared that Season 2 will officially be available to stream on Netflix in mid-April 2023. However, Rhoyle didn't mention the future of Season 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Season 1 of the OG spinoff was announced on May 24, 2021, and the first episode aired on Feb. 21, 2022. The season concluded on May 23, 2022. Season 2 was announced on May 12, 2022, and went on to premiere on Oct. 10, 2022. The season officially ended on March 27, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Given the aforementioned timeline, viewers believed that the network should have announced the Season 3 premier date by now. After all, the series has been bringing in rave reviews and consistent trends on social media. However, there has been silence from the network about the show's future.

Article continues below advertisement

‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 2 left fans with a cliffhanger.

Fans of the series have been arguing for weeks on social media about which man is better suited for Simone. And as viewers have been divided between Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple), everyone hoped that the season finale would put the debate to rest.

Source: The CW

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the season finale has caused even more confusion since the episode ended with a major cliffhanger. Not only did Simone and Damon finally have a full intimate encounter, but the episode also ended with Simone in the middle of making her choice. Plus, the storyline suggests that JR (Sylvester Powell) may be getting sick again due to a nosebleed, and Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) has a wife.

I knew it would end with a cliffhanger, but THREE cliffhangers and no renwal?#AllAmericanHomecoming pic.twitter.com/YEvd9NLNyP — Bird (@Birdshu) March 28, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Wait so Coach Marcus has a wife , JR could be potentially sick , and on top of that they left us with a cliffhanger ???🥴😨#renewallamericanhomecoming #AllAmericanHomecoming pic.twitter.com/ROOqv2vmFi — Lawrence Gerald (@LawrenceGerald1) March 28, 2023