'All American: Homecoming's' Martin Bobb-Semple Is the Boo We All Need, but Is He Taken?

If you’re obsessed with all things All American: Homecoming, you’re probably aware of Martin Bobb-Semple, the English actor who portrays Orlando “Lando” Johnson. Interestingly, there is a major divide among viewers, with some hoping that Lando and Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) choose to take their friends-with-benefits relationship to the next level — while others hope that Simone decides to make Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) her man.

The social media division may come to an end due to the forthcoming season finale, and in the meantime, fans have attempted to look past the show and at Martin’s personal life. After all, a man who is so good-looking can’t be single? Or is he actually on the market? So, who is Martin Bobb-Semple dating? Here’s what we know.

Who is Martin Bobb-Semple’s dating?

It appears that shoot-your-shot season may be in full effect! As of this writing, there is no telling if Martin is currently on the market. So that leaves us with only two options: Martin is truly flying solo or he’s in a relationship and prefers to keep his partner out of the spotlight.

However, a video on TikTok that was posted in December 2022 points at Martin possibly dating someone. In the video shared by the fan account @.landojohnson, Martin is seen dancing with a gorgeous brown-skinned woman. The pair can be seen holding champagne flutes and dancing closely with one another.

Immediately, fans flocked to the comment section with hilarious banter about the video. “Denial is a river in Egypt. I am in denial,” one fan commented as many suspect the woman may be Martin’s girlfriend. “My man is my man, is your man, heard it’s her man too,” another person commented while citing SZA’s hit song “The Weekend.” “Closing the app,” another fan commented.

Interestingly, eagle-eyed fans chatted in the comment section about Martin deleting the reposted video on his page. And now, fans believe that he may have a girlfriend.

Will Martin Bobb-Semple appear in Season 3 of 'All American: Homecoming'?

As you can imagine, fans can’t get enough of Lando on All American: Homecoming. Lando does a great job of being a true friend to Simone, but also has the qualities of a great boyfriend. Not to mention, Lando has become an integral part of the Bringston baseball team and has built friendships with team members.

