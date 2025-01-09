An Alleged Victim of Diddy’s Freak Off Parties Sort of Predicted the Los Angeles Fires "There's a lot, and elite celebrities go down there for parties underneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 9 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@realallycarter

According to Ally Carter's website, she is a survivor of sex trafficking, MK-ULTRA, dissociative identity disorder (DID), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), satanic ritual abuse (SRA), police brutality, child protective services corruption, and crimes against humanity. She went viral in November 2020 after she uploaded a video to her Instagram detailing the alleged abuse she has suffered at the hands of "many elite predators."

Four years later, Carter began releasing videos about the alleged abuse she experienced at Sean "Diddy" Combs's Freak Off parties. By all accounts, these recordings have been either deleted or removed, but several people have re-posted them on various platforms. She goes into great detail about what she claimed happened to her and in one video, appears to drop some fire-related predictions which some believe came true in January 2025. Here's what we know.

Is there any truth to Ally Carter's fire predictions?

In October 2024, the KOKO Can't Be Denied Facebook account shared a video from Carter where she says more information is about to come out, which will result in another arrest. This is presumably about Diddy, who was taken into custody in September 2024 and subsequently charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"Watch for those fires," warns Carter. "Explosions make fires too. Explosions make accidental fires too." She goes on to suggest that people will pretend to not understand how these fires happened but after looking into them, people will discover "something that's tied to something, that's tied to something, that's tied to trafficking." That's when folks will realize these fires weren't actually accidents.

Versions of that particular video are circulating online and a conspiratorial corner of the internet is wondering if Carter was referencing the Los Angeles fires that began in early January 2025. They raged through the Pacific Palisades, virtually destroying the entire neighborhood. Per the Los Angeles Times, 17,234 acres as well as numerous homes, businesses, and landmarks have been wiped out. Fires then erupted in the Hollywood Hills, near Santa Monica, and the San Gabriel mountains.

Ally Carter also spoke about Diddy and tunnels under Los Angeles.

According to a video shared by The Petty Show, Carter claims there is a system of tunnels beneath Los Angeles that connects famous landmarks to the homes of some celebrities. "Who built these tunnels?" asks Carter in a video. "There's a lot, and elite celebrities go down there for parties underneath the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, Calif." Carter claims she was at one of these parties. In October 2022, Politifact debunked a claim that there were tunnels beneath the Getty being used to traffic children.

There were also rumors about an underground tunnel beneath Diddy's property, but they were quickly debunked. While he does have a tunnel, it's hardly the stuff of bacchanalian parties. His swimming pool had a grotto that was connected by an underwater swimming tunnel.