What Is Alvin Kamara's Net Worth? The NFL Running Back Makes Bank

As a member of the NFL, Kamara makes bank. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the running back has a net worth of $8 million — a number that has substantially increased over the years.

When he was first signed in 2017, his salary was $3 million. However, it went up in September 2020, when he and Saints agreed to a new five-year $75 million contract that came with a $15 million signing bonus, $33 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15 million.