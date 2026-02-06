Alysa Liu's Parents and the Unconventional Family Story That Helped Shape Her Olympic Path Alysa Liu’s rise in figure skating came with a family story few athletes share, and it all started with one determined dad. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 6 2026, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alysaxliu

If you’ve followed figure skating even casually, chances are you’ve heard the name Alysa Liu. She burst onto the scene as a teen prodigy, landing historic jumps during the Winter Olympics and collecting national titles like they were souvenirs.

But as her skating career took off, so did curiosity about her life off the ice. More specifically, people started wondering about Alysa Liu’s parents. Turns out, her family story isn’t what you’d expect. And honestly? It’s one of the most fascinating parts of her journey.

Alysa Liu’s parents include just her father, who raised her through a unique path to parenthood.

Alysa was raised by her father, Arthur Liu, who has been the central parental figure in her life from day one. According to The Law Offices of Sabrina Li, Alysa “in a legal sense” doesn’t have a mother. Naturally, the lack of a maternal figure sparked even more curiosity among her fans.

Arthur, an immigrant from China who later worked in real estate and law-related fields, made the decision to become a parent on his own through surrogacy. According to NBC Olympics, Alysa was born in California in 2005 with the help of a surrogate mother. This made her family story fairly unconventional in the world of elite sports.

From early on, Arthur wasn’t just Alysa’s parent. He was her protector, advocate, and biggest supporter, especially as her skating career pushed her into the international spotlight at such a young age.

That role became even more visible when Arthur revealed that he and Alysa were targeted in an alleged harassment and spying operation tied to the Chinese government. According to Arthur, per NBC Sports, the FBI contacted him ahead of the Winter Olympics in 2022 to warn him about the situation. This took place just as Alysa was preparing to compete on one of the world’s biggest stages at the age of 16.

Rather than pulling her out of the competition, Arthur made the decision to let Alysa continue, saying he didn’t want fear to take away what he described as her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He worked closely with U.S. officials to ensure she would be protected while in China, with escorts assigned to keep her safe throughout the Games.

For Arthur, supporting Alysa’s dreams meant making difficult choices and personal sacrifices, even in moments that felt frightening. But he stood firm, determined not to let outside pressure interfere with his daughter’s passion and hard work. It’s clear that while Alysa grew up in a nontraditional household, she never lacked support. If anything, the close bond between father and daughter became one of the foundations of her success.

Her ethnicity reflects her Chinese heritage and American upbringing.

In addition to her upbringing, many are also curious about her ethnicity and cultural background. Alysa is of Chinese descent through her father, who immigrated to the United States before starting his family. Growing up in California, Alysa was raised in an environment that blended her Chinese heritage with American culture. While she’s spoken more about skating than cultural traditions in interviews, her background is an important part of who she is.

Alysa’s story resonates with many families who see themselves reflected in immigrant experiences, single-parent households, or nontraditional paths to parenthood. It’s a reminder that there isn’t just one way a family has to look in order to thrive.

Alysa’s family story stands out in the world of elite sports.

Many athletes talk about having two parents, siblings, or large support networks guiding them through childhood sports. Alysa’s journey looked a little different, but that difference never held her back. Instead, it highlighted how determination, planning, and love can build a strong foundation, regardless of how a family is structured. Through surrogacy and single parenthood, Arthur created the life he wanted for himself and for Alysa.