Despite a Failed Drug Test, Kamila Valieva Was Cleared to Compete at the Olympics

A month before Kamila led Russia to gold in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, she tested positive for trimetazidine at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships.

The drug, known as TMZ, treats angina and other heart-related conditions. Since 2014, it's been on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of prohibited substances because, according to Dr. Victoria Glass, it "increases blood flow to the heart" and boosts an individual's endurance.