Amanda Halterman Can't Wait for a "Lifetime of Adventure" with New Boyfriend Amanda Halterman debuted her new boyfriend in January 2025.

Since gaining widespread recognition on 1000-lb Sisters, star Amanda Halterman has been the subject of much attention. While fans are invested in her journey on the show, many are equally interested in her personal life — particularly when it comes to romance.

We all know that Amanda has been through a divorce, and reality TV enthusiasts have followed her ups and downs closely. But the big question on everyone's mind is: Is there a new love in her life? Well, we have some exciting news to share — there is! Here's everything you need to know about her new boyfriend.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman has a new boyfriend!

On Jan. 7, 2025, Amanda revealed that she has a new boyfriend! She made her and her new beau Leonard Moore's relationship Instagram official, sharing a sweet photo of the two of them and captioning it, "Three months together and a lifetime of adventure [awaits]. Here's to the next road trip love!"

Amanda's "hard launch" came just weeks after she confirmed she was off the market. In the comment section of her Dec. 21, 2024, Instagram post, a fan asked Amanda if she was single, and she replied, "[I] am not single. In a happy healthy relationship."

Since then, Amanda hasn't held back from sharing glimpses of her new lovely romance. Leonard pops up regularly on her social media feed — and she's on his, too! According to his Instagram bio, Leonard is not just Amanda's boyfriend — he's also her manager! Additionally, Leonard is the CEO of City Web Design Pros, a company that focuses on creating professional, user-friendly websites to help elevate brands.

Amanda allegedly got ghosted by her last boyfriend, RJ.

Following her divorce from ex-husband Jason Halterman, Amanda found love with her boyfriend RJ. Things got serious pretty quickly, seeing as she even left her life in Kentucky behind to move to Florida and be with him. However, in May 2024, Amanda revealed the relationship had abruptly ended. In a candid TikTok video posted on May 31, she shared with her followers that RJ had ghosted her.

"So, this is the post that I have dreaded to make," she began. "I haven't seen RJ since May 1. He left to go see his family and I [came] to Kentucky to finish working. He was supposed to be here on, like, the 24th or the 25th, [but he] never showed up. I texted, I called, even tried to contact the family members that I had numbers [for] and nobody responded. And no contact since."

With a laugh, she added, "Ya girl got ghosted! Wasn't the first time — I forgave him the first time." Despite the heartbreak, the mother of four tried her best to remain hopeful, noting, "It is what it is." Amanda also admitted that she moved back in with her sister Amy Slaton in Kentucky — but she "missed" the life she built in Florida.