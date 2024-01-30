Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 1000-Lb Sisters Amanda Halterman From '1000-Lb Sisters' Is Divorced — What We Know About Her Ex-Husband What do we know about Amanda Halterman's ex-husband? The '1000-Lb Sisters' star previously revealed details about her divorce on TikTok. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 30 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Despite the amount of melodrama and overhyped storylines we can get from reality TV shows, some of the most salacious life events of such stars can occur just off camera and away from prying eyes. Such is the case with 1000-Lb Sisters. The ongoing TLC series focuses on Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy as the two of them navigate weight loss techniques with the support of their family and friends. The series first premiered in January 2022 and Season 5 just ended on Jan. 30, 2024.

Interestingly enough, one of the sisters' most prominent family members didn't arrive until much later. Amanda Halterman, one of Amy and Tammy's half-sisters, came into the show's broadcast late in Season 3. She quickly became known for butting heads with her sisters and getting into screaming matches with Tammy. However, Amanda had already been going through drama in real life with her former husband when the show started airing. Here's what we know about Amanda's divorce and her ex-husband.

Amanda Halterman was going through marriage troubles when '1000-lb Sisters' started airing.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have caught glimpses of Amanda in the first two seasons of 1000-lb Sisters, but she avoided making full-on appearances for a while. Well, that's because she was going through some separation drama with her husband just off-camera at the time. According to official court documents first reported by The U.S. Sun in 2023, Amanda had been married to Jason — the brother of Amy's ex-husband Michael — since December 1998.

During their 22 years of marriage, Amanda and Jason had four children, all of whom are adults now. Amanda and Jason started living separately in 2020, but Jason didn't formally file for divorce until Aug. 16, 2022. Jason ended up making monthly child support and spousal support payments. The two of them also have a "shared parenting schedule" with their children. Amanda has since moved into her own home in Kentucky where she reportedly lives minutes away from Tammy.

Amanda explained on TikTok that she rarely made appearances during the show's first two seasons as she struggled with her marriage behind the scenes. During Season 2, she revealed that "things really fell apart in [her] marriage" with Jason. From there, she would make more frequent appearances on the show. However, she and her family later caught COVID-19, prompting them to quarantine through much of the filming for Season 3.