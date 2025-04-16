Everything to Know About '1000-lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton-Halterman's Brief Time in Jail Amy Slaton-Halterman went to jail in September 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Updated April 16 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Since its debut in early 2020, TLC's 1000-lb Sisters has captured the attention of reality TV fans everywhere. The show follows sisters Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton as they navigate life while attempting to lose weight and undergoing weight loss surgery.

Over the years, the Slaton sisters have gained widespread fame — though not all of it has been positive. In fact, in September 2024, Amy made headlines when she was arrested at a zoo in Tennessee. So, what actually happened? Here's everything you need to know about the incident and why Amy went to jail.

So, why did '1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton-Halterman go to jail?

On Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, the Crockett County Sheriff's Department responded to an unusual emergency at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, Tenn. According to an official Facebook post from the department, deputies were called after a guest was reportedly bitten by a camel.

However, the situation quickly took a turn. The post stated that upon arrival, "deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle." That guest turned out to be 1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton-Halterman, along with Brian Scott Lovvorn.

Both were arrested on the spot and faced charges related to drug possession and child endangerment. They were booked into the Crockett County Jail that same day.

Months later, in December 2024, People reported that Amy had entered a plea deal in the case. She pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts: One for simple possession of marijuana and another for possession of mushrooms. The more serious child abuse and endangerment charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.

In a Los Angeles Times report published on Dec. 20, 2024, it was revealed that Amy's plea deal, filed in the Crockett County courthouse, included a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days — meaning the reality TV star won't serve additional jail time if she complies with the court's conditions.

Those terms include completing a drug and alcohol assessment, attending parenting classes, paying $1,000 in fines, and having no further contact with the Tennessee Safari Park. Amy's co-defendant, Brian Lovvorn, entered into the same plea deal, according to the Crockett County Circuit Court Clerk's office.

In an email statement issued to local news outlet WREG, the District Attorney General, Frederick Agee, commented on the resolution of the case: "This is the Season of Giving and we understand that Amy Halterman and Brian Lovvorn are the pride and joy of the State of Kentucky and they will now be back in Kentucky for the Holidays."

This wasn't Amy Slaton-Halterman's first time getting arrested.

For those unaware, this wasn't Amy's first run-in with the law — or with charges connected to questionable behavior. Back in 2010, she was arrested for theft after being caught trying to steal from a Walmart. Amy later opened up about the experience in a YouTube video, reflecting on her past and sharing the lesson she took from it.