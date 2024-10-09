Tammy Slaton's Bariatric Surgery Was a Success and She Lost a Lot of Weight – What Now?

It took years for Tammy Slaton to get on board with having bariatric surgery. But after she finally went through with it in 2022, she didn't look back. And now, after she lost several hundred pounds, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters want to know if Tammy had skin removal surgery. It's a common practice for patients who have weight loss surgery and who lost such a significant amount of weight that their skin hangs in a loose way and almost prevents movement for further weight loss.

Fans asked the same question after Tammy's sister Amy Slaton lost weight following her own bariatric surgery. While Amy wasn't approved for skin removal surgery when she initially reached out to her doctor about it, there is no denying that Tammy's weight loss has shown that she is far from giving up on her journey to become healthier. And it seems to be the next logical step for her at this point.

Did Tammy Slaton have skin removal surgery?

As of October 2024, Tammy did not have skin removal surgery. However, she does talk about it in the trailer for Season 6 of 1000-Lb Sisters. And plenty of fans have commented on Tammy's Instagram to ask her if she plans to have the procedure and to urge her to push for it. When a person loses so much weight in a short time, they are typically left with excess skin, and that's the case for Tammy after her surgery and subsequent weight loss.

The good news is that she hasn't gained weight back, which can happen with bariatric patients. But having so much loose skin can have complications that may be unexpected, like rashes and other skin irritations. The skin can also limit how much Tammy can move around since it is added weight itself. Though a deciding factor for some individuals is the cost.

Insurance doesn't always cover skin removal surgery, but in some cases, it may be considered necessary. Like, for example, if the patient has had frequent rashes or even infections because of the excess skin hanging from their body. But for Tammy, the cost alone might be a deterrent, at least for the time being. Because as of now, she has not had skin removal surgery.

How much weight has Tammy Slaton lost?

In August 2024, Tammy revealed on Instagram that she lost more than 500 pounds in the months since her 2022 surgery. That means she lost more than Amy and their brother Chris Combs combined. And judging by Tammy's social media posts about inspiration and being healthy, she doesn't have any intention of slowing down.