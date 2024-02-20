Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 1000-Lb Sisters Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Is Back in the Dating Scene and Has a Girlfriend Tammy Slaton is backing in the dating scene. She even moved in with her brother so that she isn't as far away from her girlfriend Andrea. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 20 2024, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@queentammy86

Over the last few years, Tammy Slaton, of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters, has changed a lot since she began her weight loss journey with her sister, Amy Slaton. The two had big plans, but Tammy encountered numerous challenges. She struggled with weight loss and battled persistent food addiction and wasn't able to achieve the progress she had hoped for. She felt sidelined as she witnessed her sister, Amy, achieve so many milestones.

Article continues below advertisement

After a major health scare, Tammy was determined to put in the hard work and she went from nearly 700 pounds down to only 285 pounds! Amid her newfound happiness, Tammy met and married Caleb Willingham. But after his sudden passing, she's coping with the loss and moving forward with her love life. Determined to find light even in the darkest of times, Tammy has started dating again. Keep reading for all of the details.

Tammy is dating again, but her girlfriend won't be on Season 6 of the show.

Tammy has a girlfriend called Andrea. Despite their decision to keep their relationship private, Tammy and Andrea's love shines brightly. Tammy even decided to relocate to be closer to Andrea. She's living with her brother, so the commute to visit Andrea is only 35 minutes. As they navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship, Tammy and Andrea remain steadfast in their commitment to each other and their bond is growing stronger with each passing day.

Article continues below advertisement

Tammy met Andrea shortly after her late husband's funeral.

Following Caleb's tragic passing, Tammy found herself grappling with grief and loss. Caleb wasn't just her husband but also her best friend. Caleb's untimely death left a void in Tammy's heart. Despite any challenges they faced, Tammy cherished the memories they shared, describing Caleb as her guardian angel. His passing was a catalyst for Tammy to embrace new opportunities for love and companionship, which ultimately led her to Andrea, and we are here for it!

After Caleb's funeral, Tammy crossed paths with Andrea, igniting a spark that would soon blossom into a deep and meaningful connection. Andrea's presence provided Tammy with a sense of comfort and understanding during a time of immense sorrow. Andrea offered Tammy a glimmer of hope amid the darkness.

Article continues below advertisement

Their bond grew stronger as they navigated the complexities of grief and healing together. Through Andrea's unwavering support and companionship, Tammy discovered that love has the power to mend even the deepest wounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Tammy met Andrea, she was linked to social media star Greg Morgan.

Here's a little bit of tea. Before finding love with Andrea, Tammy's romantic journey led her to Greg Morgan, a social media personality. While their romance was short-lived, it served as a stepping stone on Tammy's path to finding true love with Andrea.