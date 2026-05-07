Amanpreet Singh Gill's Cause of Death: What We Know About the Former Cricketer Former India U-19 cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill died at 36, prompting tributes from across the cricket world. By Amy Coleman Published May 7 2026, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: X/@ironhear8

The cricket community was left mourning after news broke that former India U-19 cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill had died at the age of 36. For many fans, his name brought back memories of a generation of young players who came up alongside some of India’s biggest cricket stars.

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As tributes and reactions began circulating, many people started asking the same question: what was Amanpreet Singh Gill’s cause of death? While reports confirmed his passing, they also sparked renewed attention around his earlier cricket career and the teammates he once shared the field with. Here's what we know.

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Amanpreet Singh Gill's cause of death has not been publicly detailed in full.

According to ESPN, Amanpreet died at the age of 36 on May 6, 2026. However, publicly available reports have not provided a detailed official explanation regarding his exact cause of death. The news was confirmed through coverage reflecting reactions from the cricket community, including references to his time as a former India Under-19 player. Because of his connection to several well-known cricketers from that era, the announcement drew attention from fans revisiting his career and legacy.

He was part of India’s Under-19 cricket system alongside major future stars, including Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh during his career. That connection is part of why news of his death resonated so strongly online. Fans recognized his name from a generation of young cricketers who later became closely tied to Indian cricket’s rise on the international stage. Even though he did not ultimately reach the same level of global fame, he remained part of that cricketing history.

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Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace 🙏🏻 Om Shanti#AmanpreetSinghGill@pcacricket — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 6, 2026 Source: X/@YUVSTRONG12

Tributes reflected the impact he had within the cricket community.

Following news of his death, reactions and condolences began appearing from people connected to Indian cricket. Members of the cricket fraternity mourned his passing and reflected on his earlier contributions to the sport. Stories like this often resonate beyond statistics or professional milestones. For many fans, they become reminders of how many talented young athletes pass through competitive systems, even if only a handful become household names later on.

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That broader sense of shared history is part of what made Amanpreet’s death stand out to so many former followers of youth cricket. Whenever a former athlete dies young, people often revisit the path their career once seemed destined to take. In Amanpreet’s case, attention quickly turned back toward his early years in cricket and the expectations that surrounded players in India’s highly competitive development system.

Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab.



He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab.… pic.twitter.com/tpr0EwEprk — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) May 6, 2026 Source: X/@pcacricket

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Being associated with future stars like Kohli and Yuvraj naturally added another layer of public curiosity after the news broke. Fans who remembered that era began reflecting not only on Amanpreet himself, but on how unpredictable sports careers can ultimately become.