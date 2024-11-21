Home > Human Interest Malala Yousafzai Didn't Think She Wanted to Get Married Until She Met Her Husband-to-Be "I believe that I can enjoy friendship, love, and equality in marriage." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 21 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@malala

In October 2012, Pakistani women's rights activist Malala Yousafzai was thrust into the international spotlight after an attempt on her life. The then 15-year-old was shot in the left side of her face as retribution for speaking out against the violent treatment of women in Pakistan. This near-death experience only fueled Malala's passion more and in 2014, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

In November 2021, Malala found herself preparing for a new and exciting journey that she had never put much thought into. In an essay for British Vogue, Malala revealed that she had no interest in marriage until she did. The activist and author worried that marriage could dismantle all of the work she put into herself and her views of the world. After much consideration, Malala redefined what this type of union could look like. Let's meet her lucky husband.

Malala Yousafazi met her husband at Oxford.

Malala met her husband in the summer of 2018, after her first year at the University of Oxford. Asser Malik was well on his way to becoming the Director of Operations at Grassroots Cricket, Pakistan's first digital domestic cricket platform. They bonded over their mutual love of the sport and quickly found they had a lot in common. "He liked my sense of humor," she wrote.

It didn't take long for Malala and Asser to become best friends who celebrated each other's accomplishments, while offering a shoulder to cry on when things got rough. They talked. They listened. They grew to love each other romantically. "And when words failed, I sent him a link to our horoscope compatibility," revealed Malala, "hoping the stars could help reinforce our connection."

In deciding to marry Asser, Malala wrote about her struggles with being a feminist. "I still don’t have all the answers for the challenges facing women, but I believe that I can enjoy friendship, love and equality in marriage," she shared. With that in mind, they tied the knot on Nov. 9, 2021.

The ceremony was truly a family affair, with her mother and a friend ordering the wedding dress from Lahore, Pakistan. Asser's sister and mother lent Malala jewelry, while her father took care of the food and decor. With the help of her assistants, Malala was able to book a make-up artist and photographer, though she did her own henna after "discovering I was the only one of my family and friends who had the talent!" It was a beautiful day.

Malala is not shy about celebrating her husband.

Asser is no stranger to Malala's Instagram feed, especially on his birthday. Each year she posts something lovely about him, which is certainly a "couple goals" if ever there was one. For his 2024 shoutout, Malala wrote, "You bring so much happiness and joy to my life and everyone around you. Everything, even 'work,' is so much more fun with you." Malala added that Asser makes her giggle, helps her look after herself, and motivates her to be ambitious and dream big.