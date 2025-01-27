Amar’e Stoudemire’s Ex-Wife Has Claimed Her Rightful Place in the ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ Cast "But in hindsight, it became a beautiful ugliness." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 27 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexis_stoudemire; Instagram/@amareisreal

In May 2012, former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire proposed to his then-girlfriend during a romantic getaway in Paris. According to the New York Post, he proposed to Alexis Welch at their hotel which had a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower. "I have been planning my proposal for a while and overlooking the Paris skyline seemed like a perfect place," said Amar'e in a statement. "I am so happy she said yes and now we can continue to build our life together as husband and wife."

That's what the happy couple continued to do after they started their legally-binding lives together six months after the engagement. Amar'e and Alexis already had three children together before they were married. In 2020 Alexis gave birth to their fourth child while the couple was in the middle of getting a divorce. Despite that, things worked out pretty well for his ex-wife. Let's get to know Alexis Welch.

Amar'e Stoudemire and his ex-wife divorced in 2021.

There are a ton of reasons to love Netflix's reality show W.A.G.s to Riches, though we are in it for the wordplay alone. The series follows nine women whose partners are either professional sports players or are in the entertainment industry. Some of these ladies are no longer with said partners, but that doesn't mean they have to lose their W.A.G. status.

While they were still together, Alex and Amar'e did a fair amount of real estate investing. She has also made quite a name both in the world of fashion and by way of philanthropic endeavors. If you want to hear more from Alexis, you can check out the Humble Baddies podcast that she hosts with two of her fellow W.A.G.s to Riches castmates. This multi-hyphenate hustler is a partner in a cannabis company and frequently highlights Black-owned farms on her Instagram.

Alexis Welch might have a new man in her life after the divorce.

In Episode 8 of W.A.G.s to Riches, we meet a guy who might become a prominent figure in Alexis's life. While thinking about her divorce, Alexis said that she thinks of it as a death, a "death of dreams, a death of the future. But in hindsight, it became a beautiful ugliness." Some of that beautification might come in the form of former NFL player Jonathan Cyprien, who is sweeping Alexis off her feet.

While cooking dinner at his house, Alexis said that she does not need to date an athlete. What she finds most attractive about Johnathan is the fact that he shifted out of the NFL and into real estate. "The fact that you can pivot ahead is very sexy. Johnathan checks a lot of boxes off for me."