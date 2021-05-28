Olivia Welch and Jessica Sula Talk Filming On-Location for Amazon's YA Series 'Panic' (EXCLUSIVE)

With $50,000 on the line, this could be one senior's ticket out of the town to escape their circumstances and live a better life.

Amazon's latest angsty teen series Panic follows a group of high school seniors living in the small town of Carp, Texas. To escape their unfortunate surroundings, the graduating class pulls together all of their money every year to help one lucky (and brave) individual win the cash prize jackpot.

But in order to win the money, these teens will have to compete in a series of dangerous (and sometimes deadly) challenges. Based on the book by Lauren Oliver, the series explores how far the teens are willing to go to get out of their hometown.

And with so much at stake, not everyone is playing a fair game.

Distractify spoke exclusively with two of the film's stars — Olivia Welch and Jessica Sula — about filming the YA series Panic for Amazon, being on-location, and more.