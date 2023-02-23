Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Gracie Abrams Romanticizes the Idea of a Fleeting Lover With "Amelie" By Chris Barilla Feb. 23 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

One thing is for certain: it's a good time to be a Gracie Abrams fan. The budding singer/songwriter has been slowly rolling out her latest album, "Good Riddance," to positive critical and fan reception. On Feb. 10, 2023, she decided to drop one of the leading songs off the album ahead of its full release. Titled "Amelie," the soft acoustic ballad is already resonating with millions of listeners worldwide, but what does it mean? Keep reading for a lyrical breakdown of "Amelie."

On "Amelie," Gracie Abrams gives meaning to short, yet impactful relationships.

Longstanding, deeply-rooted emotions are not of Gracie's concern on "Amelie." Instead, the Gen-Z darling decides to romanticize fleeting romance. This is exemplified almost immediately when she leads the song off with the lyrics, "I met a girl once / She sorta ripped me open / She doesn't even know it / She doesn't know my name."

Immediately after that, Gracie dives right into the song's chorus singing words of longing for Amelie as well as questioning if the entire interaction was real or a figment of her imagination. She sings, "Where did you go / Amelie, Amelie, Amelie? / Where'd you go? / Or were you all in a dream / Amelie, Amelie? / I don't know."

Gracie then recalls in the following verse that, "She had her hair up / She cried about her obsessions / But she doesn't know I'd let her / Ruin all my days." After reprising the chorus, Gracie makes it known that despite the questions and apprehensions she is facing, she's wholeheartedly Amelie's. "Tell me more, I would give all my time / All your words felt like a nursery rhyme / Comfortable, handin' you my whole life / When all of your words felt like a funeral rite," she sings.