Meet the 'American Gladiators' 2026 Cast Competing for the Champion Title The American Gladiators competitor promises fans, "History is being made, and you don’t wanna miss out." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 20 2026, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / Prime Video

The 2026 remake of American Gladiators is finally here! The reality TV series features athletes competing against each other to win the champion title and the accompanying $100,000 prize.

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Hosted by actor Rocsi Diaz and professional wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, American Gladiators features the physical elite. See the 2026 cast, whom we most certainly wouldn't want to be at odds with!

Source: YouTube / Prime Video

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Abigail Lay (“Blaze”)

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Fitness coach Abigail Lay (“Blaze”) truly lives up to her nickname. In an Instagram post promoting the show, Abigail teased fans, "Y’all ready to see me play with fire?"

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Ayinde Warren (“Neon”)

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Ayinde Warren (“Neon”) is no stranger to the cameras, as he works as a fitness model alongside his coaching career. The athlete refers to himself as "delusional," posting, "Delusional is just the word people use when they can’t see what you see yet. ... Stay in that place long enough, and life has no choice but to catch up to the belief."

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Dani Means (“Voltage”)

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Dani Means (“Voltage”) certainly keeps busy, working as an IFBB Pro Bodybuilder, World Champion Powerlifter, and Pro 7’s rugby player. Upon promoting the show on her Instagram, Dani assured her followers, "They step into the arena with hope … I step in to shut it down."

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Dani Speegle (“Crush”)

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Dani Speegle (“Crush”) may be one of the more formidable contenders, as the seven-time CrossFit Games Athlete has already won a reality show competition — The Titan Games. The athlete promotes the motto, "Strong women are beautiful. Strong women are feminine. Strong women are amazing."

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Drew Aggouras (“Ace”)

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The extremely modest Drew Aggouras (“Ace”) has a self-described "Greek God Physique." Regarding his time on the show, Drew maintained his brand of humility by posting, "ACE is the face of greatness, and that’s EXACTLY what’s coming to your screens."

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Emily Nelson (“Striker”)

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Standing at 6'5", personal trainer Emily Nelson (“Striker”) towers over her competition. The American Gladiators competitor promises fans, "History is being made, and you don’t wanna miss out."

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Eric Bugenhagen (“The Bull”)

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Eric Bugenhagen (“The Bull”) used to fight in the WWE under the name Rick Boogs, so it's safe to assume he knows how to put on a show! However, you wouldn't know it from his social media. The YouTuber's Instagram is basically just an endless stream of clips of him making strained facial expressions while at the gym.

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Faysal Shafaat (“Mayhem”)

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Former Division I football player, Faysal Shafaat (“Mayhem”) first appeared on our screens in American Ninja Warrior in 2017, followed by Big Brother. He then became a two-time finalist on The Challenge. Now that he's trying his hand at American Gladiators, Faysal has teased, "Everyone's a Legend until they run into Mayhem."

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Jason Peele (“Eagle”)

Jason Peele (“Eagle”) is an enigma, as the U.S. soldier doesn't seem to have a social media profile or the influencer background that most of his competitors possess. In fact, Jason told The Pilot, "I’m not a professional athlete by any means."

Jessica Roden (“Supernova”)

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Jessica Roden is known as "Supernova" in American Gladiators, but she's also gone by "J-Rod The Ultimate Athlete" in her wrestling career. Clearly, she's leaning into the new moniker, as Jessica has posted, "Not a star… I’m a Supernova."

Jessie Godderz (“Steel”)

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Jessie Godderz (“Steel”) simply can't get enough of reality TV! The professional wrestler / fitness influencer has appeared on Big Brother, House of Villians and Wrestlers. Giving fans a glimpse into his mindset, Jessie wrote about his appearance in American Gladiators saying, "The arena is calling."

Joseph Hall (“Lightning”)

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Bodybuilder Joseph Hall (“Lightning”) used to be a football player, so he knows how to get back up after being knocked down! The athlete's ominous advice to his competition is simply, "Be ready."

Kailey Latimer (“Hurricane”)

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Kailey Latimer (“Hurricane”) has wrestled under the name "Kamille Brickhouse" and worked as a bodybuilder. If Kailey wins American Gladiators, that will be her second title, as the athlete is a former NWA Women’s World Champion.

Lu Faustin (“Empire”)

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Lu Faustin (“Empire”) is a bodybuilder with self-described "big energy." The athlete has promised American Gladiators viewers, "I don’t flinch. I finish."

Michael Wardlow (“Fang”)

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Often simply referred to by his last name, Michael Wardlow (“Fang”) is a former three-time AEW TNT Champion. The man certainly knows how to fight, thanks to his background in both boxing and jujitsu, making him a fierce competitor on the show.

Sydney Hunter (“Huntress”)

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