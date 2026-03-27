Exploring What Happened to WWE's Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan and What Caused His Death The legendary wrestling manager passed away after a long illness, but his influence on the industry is still felt today. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 27 2026, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

If you grew up watching professional wrestling, there’s a good chance you remember Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. Whether he was managing some of the biggest names in the ring or delivering sharp commentary, he had a way of pulling people in.

Article continues below advertisement

While the year 2027 will mark a decade since his passing, what happened to Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and the incredible role he played in professional wrestling continues to be discussed among WWE fans. How did he pass away? Who was this man? Keep reading for a closer look at Bobby’s life.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan during the end of his life was sad and hard for his fans to watch.

Bobby Heenan, whose real name was Raymond Louis Heenan, died on Sept. 17, 2017, at the age of 72. According to The Los Angeles Times, his cause of death was reported to be the result of organ failure resulting from complications caused by his throat cancer.

He had first been diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer in 2002. From that point on, his life became a series of treatments, setbacks, and recoveries that stretched over more than a decade. Over time, the disease and its treatment took a visible toll. Multiple surgeries and procedures eventually affected his ability to speak, which was especially difficult for someone whose voice had been such a defining part of his career.

Article continues below advertisement

After his diagnosis, Bobby underwent chemotherapy and radiation. While his cancer was considered to be in remission at one point, the toll the treatments took on him didn’t just go away. He later had reconstructive jaw surgery and spent extended periods in and out of the hospital, dealing with infections and other complications tied to his condition.

Happy 79th Heavenly Birthday to the late great Bobby “The Brain” Heenan! pic.twitter.com/W339J9BNAQ — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) November 1, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

There were also injuries unrelated to the cancer, including falls that led to a broken hip, pelvis, and shoulder, all of which made his later years even more challenging. Despite all of that, he continued to make appearances and stayed connected to wrestling and its fans whenever he could.

Prior to his health decline, he built an incredible career for himself.

Long before his health declined, Bobby had already cemented himself as one of the most recognizable figures in wrestling. He managed a long list of top stars, including André the Giant, Ric Flair, and Mr. Perfect. His group of clients, often referred to as “The Heenan Family,” became a major part of wrestling storylines across multiple promotions.

Article continues below advertisement

What really set him apart, though, was his personality. He had a sharp sense of humor and a way of drawing reactions from crowds that few others could match. He didn’t just support the people he managed — he elevated them. He later transitioned into commentary, where his partnership with Gorilla Monsoon became one of the most memorable in wrestling history.

Remembering the greatest manager of all time, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan who passed away 7 years ago today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aNypKqBRQq — Wrestling from 80s/90s (@Wrestling80s90s) September 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Bobby's legacy lives on in the wrestling industry.

Even years after his death, Bobby continues to come up in conversations about the greatest managers and commentators the industry has seen. His influence is still easy to spot, whether it’s in how modern managers interact with crowds or how commentary blends humor with storytelling.