Ric Flair Reponds to His Stepson's Death — "I Am So Thankful for the Time I Had With Sebastian"

It's been an incredibly challenging time for Wendy Barlow, who ended a relationship and lost a son within a month of each other. The retired professional tennis player dated former WWE star Ric Flair for 13 years before they went their separate ways in September 2024. Then in October 2024, Wendy's son Sebastian Kidder took his own life. "I am devastated and shocked," she told TMZ Sports.

By all accounts, the breakup of Ric and Wendy was amicable, with the former wrestler thanking his ex for supporting him through an unnamed illness. He attributed the reason for their split to conflicting work schedules and wished her the best. Sadly, Ric took to Instagram a month later to eulogize Sebastian in an incredibly personal and moving post. Let's take a look at Ric Flair's response to his stepson's death.

Ric Flair's response to his stepson's death touches on his own tragedy.

Below a photograph of Ric and Sebastian looking into each other's eyes, the man as known Nature Boy cracked open his heart. Ric admitted that he struggled with what to say. He began by sending his condolences to Wendy and Sebastian's father, stating that he understood what they must be going through. In March 2013, Ric's 25-year-old son Reid died of a drug overdose. He was roughly the same age as Sebastian.

Ric wrote that Sebastian will be with them always, as Reid is with him. He also encouraged them not to blame themselves and revealed that he often thinks he could have prevented Reid's death by being less of a friend and more of a parent to him. "Sometimes we get so close to our friends," said Ric, "we forget that they need us in so many different ways." He went on to say that he was "thankful for the time I had with Sebastian."

The former wrestler referenced the many memories he shared with Sebastian, then thanked him for sharing his mother with Ric when he was "dying." Sebastian was also there for Ric when Reid passed away, another thing he was appreciative of. Ric ended his post by saying Sebastian will always be remembered.