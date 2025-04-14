Ready To Help Your 'American Idol' Season 23 Favorites? Here Are the Voting Numbers
Each contestant has a unique number that 'American Idol' fans can text to "21523."
Season 23 of American Idol is in full swing, and the competition is only getting hotter! As the contestants battle it out for the ultimate prize — cash and a recording contract — the judges have been calling the shots on who sticks around and who goes home.
But guess what? The power is now in the hands of the audience! So, if you want to make your voice heard, here's everything you need to know so far, including the voting numbers to keep your favorite(s) around for another week.
What are the voting numbers for 'American Idol' Season 23?
With the Top 24 round now in full swing, it's time for fans to have their say on who stays and who gets the boot. Now, there are several ways to cast your vote, but for now, we're going to focus on the texting method.
The first voting window kicked off with the East Coast broadcast of the Sunday, April 13 episode and closed at 6 a.m. EST the next day. During that time, each singer had a unique number that viewers could text to "21523."
Here's the full list of voting numbers:
- Ché Chesterman — Text 1 to 21523
- Penny Samar — Text 2 to 21523
- Kolbi Jordan — Text 3 to 21523
- Baylee Littrell — Text 4 to 21523
- Victor Solomon — Text 5 to 21523
- Gabby Samone — Text 6 to 21523
- MKY — Text 7 to 21523
- Zaylie Windsor — Text 8 to 21523
- Breanna Nix — Text 9 to 21523
- Isaiah Misailegalu — Text 10 to 21523
- Slater Nalley — Text 11 to 21523
- Jamal Roberts — Text 12 to 21523
The remaining 12 contestants — Thunderstorm Artis, Amanda Barise, Olivier Bergeron, Canaan James Hill, Mattie Pruitt, Drew Ryn, Grayson Torrence, Josh King, Kyana Fenene, John Foster, Filo, and Desmond Roberts — will also be assigned their own special number for fans to text to "21523."
As soon as those numbers are released, we’ll update you so you can vote!
There are other ways to vote for your favorite 'American Idol' contestant(s)!
As we mentioned earlier, there's more than one way to help your favorite American Idol contestants stay in the competition — and it's super easy! In addition to sending a text, there are two other fun ways for viewers to cast their votes.
First, you can vote on a supported browser at AmericanIdol.com/vote. Just register or sign in, click on the contestant(s) you're rooting for to win, assign them your votes (up to 10 per contestant!), and hit that "Save" button. Seriously, do not forget to save — your vote won't count otherwise.
Just a heads-up: Online voting is only open to American Idol viewers who are 16 or older and located in the United States, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The other voting method occurs in the American Idol app, which you can download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Once you've created an account and signed in, click "Go to Vote Now," choose your favorite artist, assign your votes, and hit "Save."
It's that easy, music lovers!