Ready To Help Your 'American Idol' Season 23 Favorites? Here Are the Voting Numbers Each contestant has a unique number that 'American Idol' fans can text to "21523." By Allison DeGrushe Published April 14 2025, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Season 23 of American Idol is in full swing, and the competition is only getting hotter! As the contestants battle it out for the ultimate prize — cash and a recording contract — the judges have been calling the shots on who sticks around and who goes home.

But guess what? The power is now in the hands of the audience! So, if you want to make your voice heard, here's everything you need to know so far, including the voting numbers to keep your favorite(s) around for another week.

Source: ABC

What are the voting numbers for 'American Idol' Season 23?

With the Top 24 round now in full swing, it's time for fans to have their say on who stays and who gets the boot. Now, there are several ways to cast your vote, but for now, we're going to focus on the texting method.

The first voting window kicked off with the East Coast broadcast of the Sunday, April 13 episode and closed at 6 a.m. EST the next day. During that time, each singer had a unique number that viewers could text to "21523."

Here's the full list of voting numbers: Ché Chesterman — Text 1 to 21523

Penny Samar — Text 2 to 21523

Kolbi Jordan — Text 3 to 21523

Baylee Littrell — Text 4 to 21523

Victor Solomon — Text 5 to 21523

Gabby Samone — Text 6 to 21523

MKY — Text 7 to 21523

Zaylie Windsor — Text 8 to 21523

Breanna Nix — Text 9 to 21523

Isaiah Misailegalu — Text 10 to 21523

Slater Nalley — Text 11 to 21523

Jamal Roberts — Text 12 to 21523

The remaining 12 contestants — Thunderstorm Artis, Amanda Barise, Olivier Bergeron, Canaan James Hill, Mattie Pruitt, Drew Ryn, Grayson Torrence, Josh King, Kyana Fenene, John Foster, Filo, and Desmond Roberts — will also be assigned their own special number for fans to text to "21523." As soon as those numbers are released, we’ll update you so you can vote!

There are other ways to vote for your favorite 'American Idol' contestant(s)!

As we mentioned earlier, there's more than one way to help your favorite American Idol contestants stay in the competition — and it's super easy! In addition to sending a text, there are two other fun ways for viewers to cast their votes.

Source: ABC

First, you can vote on a supported browser at AmericanIdol.com/vote. Just register or sign in, click on the contestant(s) you're rooting for to win, assign them your votes (up to 10 per contestant!), and hit that "Save" button. Seriously, do not forget to save — your vote won't count otherwise. Just a heads-up: Online voting is only open to American Idol viewers who are 16 or older and located in the United States, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.