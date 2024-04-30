Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Season 22 of 'American Idol' Is Winding Down — Who's Left? 'American Idol' is down to its top seven contestants, and Katy Perry got to choose who was eliminated from the latest episode. By Joseph Allen Apr. 30 2024, Published 10:18 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Every season of American Idol comes with its fair share of shockers and brutal eliminations, which is part of what makes the series so endlessly watchable. In 2024, Season 22 is down to the final seven contestants, which has left many wondering who remains in the competition and who has been eliminated.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of course love to root for their favorites, but they also want to be outraged when the wrong person is sent home or when someone stays longer than they probably should. Here's who is left on the show as we head into the top seven.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Who is left on 'American Idol' in 2024?

Headed into the top eight, this year's contestants were asked to compete in the Judges' Song Contest when all three judges picked a song for each contestant to perform. Katy Perry won that little side competition, as more contestants picked her song suggestion than anyone else's. That victory gave Katy the power to save one of the two final contestants from elimination at the end of the night, which came in handy.

At the end of the night, six contestants were voted into the next round and two were at risk of going home. Kaibrienne and McKenna Faith Breinholt were at the bottom, and Katy ultimately chose to save McKenna, who performed "Everywhere I Go" by Lissie during the episode. That meant that it was the end of the road for Kaibrienne, while McKenna is one of just seven remaining contestants on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the full list of who is left in the competition: Will Moseley , 23, from Hazlehurst, Ga.

, 23, from Hazlehurst, Ga. Jack Blocker , 25, from Dallas, Texas

, 25, from Dallas, Texas Abi Carter , 21, from Indio, Calif.

, 21, from Indio, Calif. Julia Gagnon , 21, from Cumberland, Maine

, 21, from Cumberland, Maine Triston Harper , 15, from McIntosh, Ala.

, 15, from McIntosh, Ala. Emmy Russell , 25, from Nashville, Tenn.

, 25, from Nashville, Tenn. McKenna Faith Breinholt, 25, from Gilbert, Ariz.

Article continues below advertisement

'American Idol' has faced some controversy this season over who gets eliminated.

Although part of the point of American Idol is that people get mad about who gets eliminated, there has been a particularly acute controversy this season. Many of the contestants of color were sent home during the earlier rounds, leaving behind a slate of contestants that is tilted toward white people.

Of course, there's only so much that the show itself can do to control this state of affairs, in large part because it leaves who gets sent home up to viewers at home. Still, some people think that the show needs more mechanisms like Katy's save which give the judges more say as to who gets sent home, in part because it's becoming harder to trust viewers at home to vote.