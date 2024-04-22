Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol When Does 'American Idol' Come on Hulu, Because We Need to Know! 'American Idol' Season 22 has seen incredible talent and famous guest mentors, like Gene Simmons, who make us want to tune in live. By Melissa Willets Apr. 22 2024, Published 9:55 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Fact: We all try our very best to catch new episodes of American Idol live. The reality singing show airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and let's face it — this is a very busy time of day for most of us.

So let's say the worst happens and you miss the live shows. The good news is that there's another way to view the episodes. American Idol also streams on Hulu. Read on for details of when.

Source: ABC

So, when does 'American Idol' come on Hulu?

Here we go... #TheEqualizer & #TrackerCBS... 👍💔☺️ Going to catch #AmericanIdol on @hulu but still going to vote... Got my favs..😅👏👏😆 — Michelle Kelley (@jeremygamer29) April 22, 2024

But for fans who either miss a Sunday or Monday night show, want to see an episode again, or have a scheduling conflict with too many shows they're trying to watch, Hulu is here to save the day! Indeed, fans can stream new episodes of American Idol on the platform the next day following their premiere, which is pretty standard. For example, NBC shows are typically available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Hulu is now part of Disney Plus.

The Hulu connection makes sense when you consider that Disney owns ABC (and a million other things), and Disney Plus and Hulu recently merged to form one streaming service.